Home » America criticizes the decision to return Syria to the Arab League
News

America criticizes the decision to return Syria to the Arab League

by admin
America criticizes the decision to return Syria to the Arab League

Today, Sunday, the United States criticized Syria’s decision to return to its seat in the Arab League, saying that Damascus does not deserve this step, and questioned the desire of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to resolve the crisis resulting from the civil war in his country.

A State Department spokesperson said the United States believes, however, that Arab partners intend to use direct engagement with Assad to press for a resolution to the protracted Syrian crisis and that Washington agrees with its allies on the “ultimate goals” of this resolution.

And the Arab foreign ministers approved in their emergency meeting in Cairo the return of Syria to occupy its seat in the Arab League after about twelve years of freezing its membership.

The decision stipulated the resumption of the participation of Syrian government delegations in the meetings of the Council of the League of Arab States, and all its affiliated organizations and agencies, as of Sunday, the seventh of May.

The ministers also decided to form a liaison committee comprising the foreign ministers of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon and Egypt and the Secretary-General to follow up on the implementation of the Amman Declaration and to continue the direct dialogue with the Syrian government.

The statement called for reaching a comprehensive solution to the Syrian crisis that addresses all its consequences according to the “step by step” methodology, starting with the continuation of the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Syrians.

See also  Two workers run over on the shoulder while they are cutting the grass

You may also like

F1 Ferrari | Vasseur defends Leclerc:

15-year-old motorcycle driver died in an accident when...

Elder Dayan responded to those who criticize him...

CATCH THE MOON 2 – I vincitori

Kılıçdaroğlu: They are in search of not giving...

Matecañas host Medellín for the Colombian League

Interview with Annibale Siconolfi, the crypto artist creator...

D1 Lonato / J25: the intractable ASCK, the...

A teenager accidentally killed his friend

Sensi to Salvini on tweet about Cottarelli, ‘this...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy