America criticizes the decision to return Syria to the Arab League

Today, Sunday, the United States criticized Syria’s decision to return to its seat in the Arab League, saying that Damascus does not deserve this step, and questioned the desire of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to resolve the crisis resulting from the civil war in his country.

A State Department spokesperson said the United States believes, however, that Arab partners intend to use direct engagement with Assad to press for a resolution to the protracted Syrian crisis and that Washington agrees with its allies on the “ultimate goals” of this resolution.

And the Arab foreign ministers approved in their emergency meeting in Cairo the return of Syria to occupy its seat in the Arab League after about twelve years of freezing its membership.

The decision stipulated the resumption of the participation of Syrian government delegations in the meetings of the Council of the League of Arab States, and all its affiliated organizations and agencies, as of Sunday, the seventh of May.

The ministers also decided to form a liaison committee comprising the foreign ministers of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon and Egypt and the Secretary-General to follow up on the implementation of the Amman Declaration and to continue the direct dialogue with the Syrian government.

The statement called for reaching a comprehensive solution to the Syrian crisis that addresses all its consequences according to the “step by step” methodology, starting with the continuation of the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Syrians.

