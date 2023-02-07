The bastion of América de Cali, Gustavo Adrián Ramos Vásquez, suffered a car accident from which he suffered no serious injuries. Fact that América de Cali ratified through a statement.

“Last night our captain Adrián Ramos was involved in a traffic accident in Villa Rica, Cauca. The scarlet striker was assessed by health personnel and is in perfect condition, ”said the Red Institution.

According to reports, a triple crash occurred in Villa Rica, north of Cauca, in which two people were injured, including the scarlet striker and a motorcyclist who apparently suffered serious injuries.

Presumably a motorcycle crashed into the truck in which Adrián was moving. It is not confirmed that Ramos was behind the wheel.

Firefighters went to the scene, but when they arrived the people involved in the incident were no longer there.

Scarlet Medic Pose:

In a talk with the radio program, EL Corrillo de Mao, the doctor from América de Cali, Carlos Muñoz, stated the following:

“Complete tranquility. Fortunately, they were minimal lacerations, so we continue to count on him and prepare him so that he can be with the group, at the time, after the neck sprain on his feet, which, to clarify, was not the result of the accident. Let’s hope in two weeks to have him on the field of play.

Adrián Ramos is recovering from an injury to one of his knees and will be able to join the starting team in approximately two weeks.

This accident has been a reminder to everyone about the importance of road safety. It is important to be aware of traffic laws and practice safe driving to avoid similar accidents by maintaining caution at all times.

Photo: Video Capture

