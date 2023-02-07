Home News América de Cali manifested itself before the accident of Adrián Ramos
News

América de Cali manifested itself before the accident of Adrián Ramos

by admin
América de Cali manifested itself before the accident of Adrián Ramos

The bastion of América de Cali, Gustavo Adrián Ramos Vásquez, suffered a car accident from which he suffered no serious injuries. Fact that América de Cali ratified through a statement.

“Last night our captain Adrián Ramos was involved in a traffic accident in Villa Rica, Cauca. The scarlet striker was assessed by health personnel and is in perfect condition, ”said the Red Institution.

According to reports, a triple crash occurred in Villa Rica, north of Cauca, in which two people were injured, including the scarlet striker and a motorcyclist who apparently suffered serious injuries.

Presumably a motorcycle crashed into the truck in which Adrián was moving. It is not confirmed that Ramos was behind the wheel.

Firefighters went to the scene, but when they arrived the people involved in the incident were no longer there.

According to preliminary information, a motorcycle collided with the truck in which the soccer player was moving. It is not confirmed that Ramos was behind the wheel. Another car was also involved in the case.

Firefighters went to the scene, but when they arrived the people involved in the incident were no longer there.

Scarlet Medic Pose:

In a talk with the radio program, EL Corrillo de Mao, the doctor from América de Cali, Carlos Muñoz, stated the following:

“Complete tranquility. Fortunately, they were minimal lacerations, so we continue to count on him and prepare him so that he can be with the group, at the time, after the neck sprain on his feet, which, to clarify, was not the result of the accident. Let’s hope in two weeks to have him on the field of play.

See also  Agreement for LEDs, fight against waste and reorganization of services

Adrián Ramos is recovering from an injury to one of his knees and will be able to join the starting team in approximately two weeks.

This accident has been a reminder to everyone about the importance of road safety. It is important to be aware of traffic laws and practice safe driving to avoid similar accidents by maintaining caution at all times.

Photo: Video Capture

Comments

You may also like

Scotiabank Colpatria agrees loans with the gas sector

The 4th Plenary Session of the 14th Jiangmen...

Captured members of the feared gang Los Rolex...

Strike of taxi drivers in Yopal ended, they...

Many places: The price of measurable new crown...

Jackson Martínez without a team, the DIM told...

Community and busy mothers of Cesar join the...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Department News

All set for the Super League final

Hunan Highway Car Accident Screen Exposure The vehicle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy