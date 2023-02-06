The good time of cali america It looks stained this Monday morning when the team confirmed that one of its references ended up involved in a traffic accident in Villa Rica.

After an excellent start to the tournament, where the America He is the leader of the tournament with six points, and a great goal difference, the accident of one of his figures has hit the scarlet fans, who celebrated the good start of the tournament for the ‘wick’, where they have won, liked and thrashed .

The events occurred on Sunday night, when the player Adrian Ramos He was involved in a traffic accident in Villa Rica, near the Valle del Cauca capital. According to the statement issued by the cali america In his social networks, the scarlet player is out of danger.

“América de Cali informs its fans, the media and the general public that, last night, our captain Adrián Ramos was involved in a traffic accident in Villa Rica, Cauca. The scarlet striker was assessed by health personnel and is in perfect condition”wrote the American club, in the official statement.

The leader of the tournament is América de Cali

The victory against sports grass for the third presentation of América in the BetPlay League It left very good impressions, since it has already scored nine goals and only four conceded, so its performance has been superlative compared to other teams in the tournament.

His last two victories against Union Magdalena at Pascual and against Pasto in the capital of Nariño, for four goals, have been the letter of introduction that the fans of cali america get excited, with a view to 2023. The reinforcements have given the stature, such as the performance of Facundo Suarez with three goals, in the last two games.

For now, the team led by Alexandre Guimaraes is located in the second box of the tournament, surpassed by the Bucaramanga which has seven points. His next event will take place on February 11 at the Paschal Guerrerowhen he receives La Equidad, for the fourth date of the BetPlay League.