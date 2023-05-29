América Express: popular reality show from Romania is recorded in Medellín

América Express, the Romanian reality show that started in Medellín

This situation caught the attention of a journalistic team from KienyKe.com, who approached the members of Team Maiia, who assured: “We are a couple, we come from Romania. We are looking for a bed to spend the night, they took our cell phones, cards, money. We have nothing,” Alexandru Lacob said.

His couple, the beautiful Romanian Lulia Albu, he shouted with emotion when he saw how the journalist from KienyKe.com, David Trujillo and his partner opened the doors of their home for them to spend the night. Both looked very tired and assured that they had been walking for at least eight blocks, without any luck.

“We knocked on several doors, many did not even open for us, although we felt that there were people inside. We walked about eight blocks, it caught our attention that one of the houses had a broken window, apparently from a shot. We prefer not to play there”, added Lulia Albu.

Apparently, looking for a bed to spend the night, without money or any valuables in exchange, was one of the first tests at the beginning of an exciting Reality Show for Latin America.