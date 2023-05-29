Home » América Express: popular reality show from Romania is recorded in Medellín
News

América Express: popular reality show from Romania is recorded in Medellín

by admin
América Express: popular reality show from Romania is recorded in Medellín

América Express, the Romanian reality show that started in Medellín

This situation caught the attention of a journalistic team from KienyKe.com, who approached the members of Team Maiia, who assured: “We are a couple, we come from Romania. We are looking for a bed to spend the night, they took our cell phones, cards, money. We have nothing,” Alexandru Lacob said.

His couple, the beautiful Romanian Lulia Albu, he shouted with emotion when he saw how the journalist from KienyKe.com, David Trujillo and his partner opened the doors of their home for them to spend the night. Both looked very tired and assured that they had been walking for at least eight blocks, without any luck.

“We knocked on several doors, many did not even open for us, although we felt that there were people inside. We walked about eight blocks, it caught our attention that one of the houses had a broken window, apparently from a shot. We prefer not to play there”, added Lulia Albu.

Apparently, looking for a bed to spend the night, without money or any valuables in exchange, was one of the first tests at the beginning of an exciting Reality Show for Latin America.

Besides: Who are the celebrities of the new season of MasterChef Celebrity?

See also  Analysis: Movement-style epidemic prevention exposes the weakness of the CCP’s autocracy | Cleared | Epidemic

You may also like

German weather service presents balance sheet for the...

SHOPVOTE – More power for product reviews

China and the DRC decide to strengthen their...

Murders in Valledupar would be associated with micro-trafficking

Police save ducklings on the highway: duck mother...

Digital newspaper 30.05.2023 – Lääne Elu

Different sports were put into play in recreational...

Ethnic clashes again in northern Kosovo | Current...

PNC captures the murderer of the MS-13 –...

Ombudsman urges to take measures to mitigate affectations...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy