Home » America has a problem. It is debts | Economy | .a week
News

America has a problem. It is debts | Economy | .a week

by admin
America has a problem. It is debts | Economy | .a week

for several weeks, American politicians have been negotiating and trying to prevent a catastrophic collapse of the American economy. The stumbling block is not a lack of funds, but the so-called debt ceiling. It tells how much the US Treasury can borrow. Today it is set at the amount of 31.4 trillion US dollars, i.e. 31 thousand billion USD. But the amount of the debt ceiling is approved by Congress. And it is divided between irreconcilable Republicans and Democrats.

Unless the two warring parties come to an agreement, America is in danger of a real collapse. And it would have far-reaching effects not only on the world‘s largest economy, but also on global markets. The alternative of default, i.e. non-payment of debts, seemed unrealistic until recently. So far, both parties have always come to an agreement, and the arguments were mainly political theater for the voters. Today, the situation can turn ugly.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected].

See also  4 percent dividend from Apobank

You may also like

Why Tina Turner lived in the Stuttgart Dachswald...

Lukashenko “Russia has already begun transferring nuclear weapons...

Videos | They burned another bus on the...

BGH examines claim for deletion of an entry...

Children on their way to school die after...

Four clubs still have to tremble

Electric cars will increase electricity consumption only minimally...

Boyacá: they investigate delivery of the PAE for...

Lukashenko: Russia has started laying nuclear weapons

President and executives of Alianza FC and EDESSA...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy