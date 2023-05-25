America has a problem. It is debts | Economy | .a week

for several weeks, American politicians have been negotiating and trying to prevent a catastrophic collapse of the American economy. The stumbling block is not a lack of funds, but the so-called debt ceiling. It tells how much the US Treasury can borrow. Today it is set at the amount of 31.4 trillion US dollars, i.e. 31 thousand billion USD. But the amount of the debt ceiling is approved by Congress. And it is divided between irreconcilable Republicans and Democrats.

Unless the two warring parties come to an agreement, America is in danger of a real collapse. And it would have far-reaching effects not only on the world‘s largest economy, but also on global markets. The alternative of default, i.e. non-payment of debts, seemed unrealistic until recently. So far, both parties have always come to an agreement, and the arguments were mainly political theater for the voters. Today, the situation can turn ugly.