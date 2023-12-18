América is proclaimed champion of the 2023 Apertura of the MX League

The American fans celebrate the 14th title in the midst of controversy. Club América was proclaimed champion of the Apertura-2023 Mexican soccer tournament and added its 14th title after beating Tigres 4-1 on aggregate.

The second leg of the final, played at the Azteca Stadium, was marked by refereeing controversy. At minute 52, the central referee, Escobedo, who for some performed an exceptional refereeing, since after a slap he sent off Fulgencio with a red card ratified by the var.

Despite the controversy, América managed to win with goals from Julián Quiñones, Richard Sánchez and Cabecita Rodríguez.

América’s victory generated a great stir on social networks. The American fans celebrated the 14th title with euphoria, while Tigres fans expressed their discontent over the refereeing controversy.

The governor of Morelos, Cuauhtémoc Blanco, congratulated América on its victory. “Many congratulations to everyone who makes up @ClubAmerica,” he wrote on Twitter. “They achieved championship number 14 for the team and the fans.”

The Best League Soccer (MLS), the United States soccer league, also congratulated América on its title. “Congratulations to Jonathan Dos Santos and Alejandro Zendejas for their new championship,” he wrote on Twitter.

The celebrations of America spread throughout Mexico City. Thousands of fans gathered in the Zócalo to celebrate the title.

The American fans waved flags and team shirts, and chanted songs of celebration.

América became the winningest team in Liga MX with 14 titles. The capital club surpassed Chivas, which has 12 titles.

Share this: Facebook

X

