América Mineiro beat Colo Colo 5-1 for the South American round of 16

América Mineiro crushed the Chilean Colo Colo 5-1 this Tuesday in Belo Horizonte and qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana 2023, where it will star in a Brazilian clash with Red Bull Bragantino.

The ‘rabbit’ turned the key in the playoffs (they lost 2-1 in Santiago last week) with braces from winger Matheusinho (6, 25) and Uruguayan striker Gonzalo Mastriani (21, 85) and an own goal from Alan Saldivia ( 90+4), in a game played at the Arena Independência.

Those led by Vagner Mancini, bottom of the Brasileirao, subdued the Chilean champion, led by the Argentine Gustavo Quinteros, without much effort, who discounted through the attacker Jordhy Thompson (62).

After the 6-3 overall score, América-MG will fight in August for a spot in the quarterfinals with RB Bragantino, who qualified directly to the round of 16 as leader of Group C of the Sudamericana.

