Home » América Mineiro beat Colo Colo 5-1 for the South American round of 16
News

América Mineiro beat Colo Colo 5-1 for the South American round of 16

by admin
América Mineiro beat Colo Colo 5-1 for the South American round of 16

América Mineiro crushed the Chilean Colo Colo 5-1 this Tuesday in Belo Horizonte and qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana 2023, where it will star in a Brazilian clash with Red Bull Bragantino.

The ‘rabbit’ turned the key in the playoffs (they lost 2-1 in Santiago last week) with braces from winger Matheusinho (6, 25) and Uruguayan striker Gonzalo Mastriani (21, 85) and an own goal from Alan Saldivia ( 90+4), in a game played at the Arena Independência.

Those led by Vagner Mancini, bottom of the Brasileirao, subdued the Chilean champion, led by the Argentine Gustavo Quinteros, without much effort, who discounted through the attacker Jordhy Thompson (62).

After the 6-3 overall score, América-MG will fight in August for a spot in the quarterfinals with RB Bragantino, who qualified directly to the round of 16 as leader of Group C of the Sudamericana.

See also  Political thermometer: La Guajira: urgent school transportation

You may also like

Man completely freaked out in front of the...

Ariana Grande separates after two years of marriage

Piedad Córdoba is summoned by the Supreme Court...

Toilet paper and adhesive tape: Kaindl on course...

Strong earthquake shook Guatemala and other Central American...

Promoting Traditional Industries: Embracing Technology in the Yangtze...

Three security recommendations to leave your home well...

Fiscal equalization: the federal government counters the states...

The eternal Yasuní – breaking latest news

Americans Who Defected to North Korea: A Closer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy