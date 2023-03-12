Four astronauts from the space station in the United States returned to Earth on an emergency flight of SpaceX on Saturday night.

The SpaceX capsule crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida sometime around 9:00 p.m. local time.

Crews from the US, Russia and Japan spent five months aboard the International Space Station, arriving in October last year.

The astronauts not only had to fend off space debris, but also had to provide a pair of Russian capsules to land on the space station and an immediate replacement vessel for the station’s crew.

The astronauts, led by NASA astronaut Nicole Mann, the first American woman to fly in space, left the station on Saturday morning. Less than 19 hours later, their Dragon capsule crashed into the ocean near the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the Associated Press, strong winds and storm surges forced them to stay on the space station for a few extra days earlier this week. Their replacement astronauts arrived more than a week ago.

“It was a fun trip, we’re happy to be home,” Nicole Mann said moments after landing.

Nicole Mann of the Round Valley Indian Tribe of Northern California said she can’t wait to feel the wind on her face, smell the fresh grass and enjoy the delicious foods of the land.

Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata wanted sushi, while Russian cosmonaut Anna Kekina wanted to drink hot tea in a real cup instead of a plastic bag.

NASA astronaut Josh Quesada’s bucket list includes getting a rescue dog for his family.

See also Ivrea, maxi bill arriving at the Atc houses: "Here, social cases, help us" This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Before leaving the space station, he joked, ‘Please don’t tell our two cats.’

Three Americans, three Russians and one citizen of the United Arab Emirates remain on the space station.

Wakata, a spaceflight champion from Japan, has so far spent more than 500 days in space in five missions.

According to the news agency AFP, a Soyuz rocket was earlier sent from Kazakhstan to replace another Russian ship, the MS-22. It was damaged during docking with the International Space Station (ISS).

The three members of MS22, one American and two Russians, were initially scheduled to return at the end of March after spending about six months in space, but will now stay there for about a year.