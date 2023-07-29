American Actress Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Terrifying Experience with Fentanyl: “I Would Be Dead”

American actress Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed that she would not be alive if fentanyl had been easily available during her addiction. Curtis, who has been clean for over 20 years, made the confession during an interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. She stated, “I was addicted, I liked getting the buzz from opioids. And if fentanyl had been available, as readily available, as it is on the street today, I would be dead.” Curtis also expressed her gratitude for not ending up in jail during her addiction, stating that her worst day was almost invisible to others. She emphasized the importance of recognizing addiction as a public health issue rather than a criminal one, highlighting the devastating consequences faced by women in prison whose lives have been ruined by addiction. Curtis also opened up about the tragic death of her half-brother Nicholas Curtis, who died of a heroin overdose at the age of 23, while she was battling her own addiction. The actress has been open about her journey to sobriety, using her social media platforms to share her experiences and offer support to others struggling with addiction. She recently celebrated 22 years of sobriety and encouraged those fighting their own battles to stay strong. In addition to her addiction to opioids, Curtis also revealed her dependence on painkillers, admitting to secretly feeding a Vicodin addiction for over 10 years. However, she attended a recovery meeting a few months later and has remained sober ever since. Curtis’s honesty and vulnerability serve as a reminder of the ongoing battle against addiction and the importance of support and understanding for those affected by it.

