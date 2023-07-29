Home » American Actress Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Terrifying Experience with Fentanyl: “I Would Be Dead”
News

American Actress Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Terrifying Experience with Fentanyl: “I Would Be Dead”

by admin
American Actress Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Terrifying Experience with Fentanyl: “I Would Be Dead”

American actress Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed that she would not be alive if fentanyl had been easily available during her addiction. Curtis, who has been clean for over 20 years, made the confession during an interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. She stated, “I was addicted, I liked getting the buzz from opioids. And if fentanyl had been available, as readily available, as it is on the street today, I would be dead.” Curtis also expressed her gratitude for not ending up in jail during her addiction, stating that her worst day was almost invisible to others. She emphasized the importance of recognizing addiction as a public health issue rather than a criminal one, highlighting the devastating consequences faced by women in prison whose lives have been ruined by addiction. Curtis also opened up about the tragic death of her half-brother Nicholas Curtis, who died of a heroin overdose at the age of 23, while she was battling her own addiction. The actress has been open about her journey to sobriety, using her social media platforms to share her experiences and offer support to others struggling with addiction. She recently celebrated 22 years of sobriety and encouraged those fighting their own battles to stay strong. In addition to her addiction to opioids, Curtis also revealed her dependence on painkillers, admitting to secretly feeding a Vicodin addiction for over 10 years. However, she attended a recovery meeting a few months later and has remained sober ever since. Curtis’s honesty and vulnerability serve as a reminder of the ongoing battle against addiction and the importance of support and understanding for those affected by it.

You may also like

Retirees in uncertainty before resolutions of the IESS...

The outperformance of emerging markets? According to RBC...

Google.org and Éxito come together to strengthen inclusion

Mali’s economy has shown signs of resilience despite...

VinFast challenges Tesla with premium vehicles at discounted...

Changes in land use can cause emergencies in...

The Smallest Details on the Biggest Screen: How...

Patricia Terry Holland has passed away

Colombian criminal organization presented before the Justice of...

The Data Valley on Lepida TV — Companies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy