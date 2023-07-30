American Nurse and Son Kidnapped in Haiti Amid Increasing Violence and Instability

American Nurse and Son Kidnapped in Haiti Amidst Spiraling Violence

Port-au-Prince, Haiti – In the midst of escalating violence and widespread insecurity in Haiti, an American nurse and her son were kidnapped this week, according to an announcement made by the Christian NGO, El Roi Haiti, on Saturday. The incident comes shortly after the United States ordered the departure of non-essential personnel from the country.

Alix Dorsainvil, wife of the director of El Roi Haiti, and her son were abducted on Thursday morning near Port-au-Prince, as confirmed by the organization in their statement. The State Department, when contacted by AFP, acknowledged awareness of the kidnapping and stated that they were in regular contact with Haitian authorities.

Alix Dorsainvil was described by the NGO as someone who dedicated her efforts to assisting those in need, particularly in the name of Jesus. The statement further emphasized her deep connection to Haiti and the Haitian people, referring to them as her family and friends.

The kidnapping occurred on the same day that the United States issued an order for the departure of its non-essential personnel and their families from Haiti. American citizens were also urged to leave the country as soon as possible due to the escalating insecurity and gang violence.

Haiti has been plagued by a series of crises including political instability, strained security forces, and a dire humanitarian situation. Gangs control approximately 80% of the capital and have been engaged in acts of violence such as shootings, kidnappings, and rapes, aimed at terrorizing the population.

In response to the worsening situation, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry have called for international intervention to support the overwhelmed Haitian security forces. Guterres has been asked by the United Nations Security Council to present all possible options for intervention in mid-August, including the possibility of a UN-led mission.

While several countries have expressed support for a peacekeeping force, no nation has come forward to lead it. However, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured that efforts are being made to establish a multinational force, including finding a lead nation to be in charge.

“We are very focused on trying to get what’s necessary for a multinational force in place, including finding a lead nation to run it,” stated Secretary Blinken prior to the public revelation of the NGO’s information. “My expectation is that very soon we will have progress to report.”

The situation in Haiti remains volatile, with security concerns mounting. The international community awaits further developments and hopes for a swift and effective resolution to the ongoing crisis.

Source: Agence France-Presse

