Home » American Nurse Kidnapped in Haiti Finds Strength in Christian Song ‘See a Victory’
News

American Nurse Kidnapped in Haiti Finds Strength in Christian Song ‘See a Victory’

by admin
American Nurse Kidnapped in Haiti Finds Strength in Christian Song ‘See a Victory’

American Nurse and Daughter Freed After Being Kidnapped in Haiti

Port-au-Prince, Haiti – Last week, an American nurse, Alix Dorsainvil, and her young daughter were freed after being held captive for nearly two weeks. The kidnapping took place at gunpoint from the campus of a Christian-run school near the capital. Dorsainvil has now revealed that a Christian song called “See a Victory” became her rallying cry during the ordeal.

Dorsainvil, who hails from New Hampshire, expressed her gratitude for the support and prayers she received during and after her time in captivity in a message posted on her website by El Roi Haiti, the Christian aid organization founded by her husband. She stated, “I am completely humbled by the outpouring of support and prayer for me and my sweet baby, both during and after our time in captivity.”

The nurse also credited her faith in God for helping her through the harrowing experience. She said, “God was very present in the fire with us, and I pray that when he finds the words to tell our story, the mighty name of Jesus will be glorified and many people will come to know his love.”

During the most difficult moments of her captivity, Dorsainvil found solace in a Christian song called “See a Victory” by the North Carolina music collective, Elevation Worship. She stated, “There’s a part that says, ‘Take what the enemy thought to be evil and turn it into good.'”

This incident sheds light on the growing issue of gang warfare in Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. Criminal control in the country has worsened, leading to an increase in murder, rape, and kidnapping for ransom. According to a local nonprofit organization, there have been 539 documented kidnappings since January, which marks a significant rise compared to previous years.

See also  The fifth meeting of directors of the Standing Committee of the Twelfth Municipal People's Congress was held

It remains unclear if a ransom was paid in the Dorsainvil case. Both El Roi Haiti and US officials have not provided further details, and the Haitian National Police have yet to respond to requests for comment.

The release of Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter brings hope amidst the ongoing crisis in Haiti. The international community continues to call for stronger measures to curb gang violence and ensure the safety of all Haitian citizens.

You may also like

Former IYI Party Provincial Chairman passed away –...

The Colombian Women’s National Team will receive a...

“From President Meloni a non-positive response. Families and...

Jordan: We shot down a drug-laden drone from...

Nataly Ramírez Jiménez was fired with funeral honors...

Municipality of Naples – Free umbrellas on the...

Friendly: the ladies sparrowhawks pin the Friends of...

Brothers prosecuted for facilitating the escape of former...

Revenue Agency: competitions for 4500 places

Tsévié vibrated to the rhythm of unity in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy