American hiker feels bad, recovered on the Forcella Lagazuoi, above Cortina. Around 10.20 on Sunday 18 September, the 118 power station was activated for a hiker who was taken ill, while she was in company at Forcella Lagazuoi.

The 54-year-old from New York, who complained of sudden fainting, nausea and dizziness, once her condition was assessed, was recovered in hovering from the Suem di Pieve di Cadore helicopter and transported to the Belluno hospital for the necessary checks.