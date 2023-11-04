American Tourist Shot and Killed in Assault While Visiting Cartagena

Foreign Tourist Fatally Shot in Cartagena Amid Rising Insecurity

Cartagena, Colombia – Gregory Stewart Owens, a 59-year-old American citizen, tragically lost his life two weeks ago during an assault in the city of Cartagena. The incident has added to a string of security breaches that have plagued the area in recent months.

After a prolonged wait, Owens’ family was finally able to receive his body for burial on Thursday, October 19, following the horrifying crime carried out against him. Desperately grieving, his daughter expressed her profound loss, saying, “They took my dad from me. It was his birthday, and he didn’t deserve what happened to him. He just wanted to enjoy his birthday trip like he always does. Anyone who knows me knows that he was my everything. It is very difficult to imagine life without him.”

Recounting her father’s zest for life, his daughter revealed that he was an avid traveler who relished new adventures. Despite their heart-wrenching loss, she acknowledged that she could never have persuaded him to abandon his passion. “He loved traveling and going on new adventures, and as much as I wish he hadn’t left, I know there was no way I would have been able to convince him otherwise,” she confessed.

The details concerning Owens’ murder have started to emerge. The Metropolitan Police, after meticulously analyzing 10 hours of footage, have identified two motorcycles carrying four perpetrators, one of whom is known by the alias ‘Chucho’. Colonel Wharlinton Iván Gualdrón Gualdrón, commander of the Cartagena Metropolitan Police, acknowledged their progress, stating, “In development of the investigation and intelligence activities carried out on the occasion of the unfortunate incident of the foreign citizen in the Marbella neighborhood of Cartagena, the National Police has analyzed 10 hours of videos, identifying two motorcycles and identifying four people.”

As a result, authorities are offering a reward of up to 20 million pesos for information leading to the capture of the individuals responsible for this heinous crime.

Col. Gualdrón Gualdrón further revealed that Owens had been staying in an apartment in Cartagena from Tuesday, October 17, and his visit was scheduled to end on Saturday, October 21. Additionally, he stated that since the beginning of 2023, the National Police has apprehended 473 individuals specifically for the crime of theft.

Meanwhile, Mayor William Dau Chamat expressed his condolences to Owens’ family and loved ones. He said, “We regret this deplorable crime, and we ask the Cartagena Metropolitan Police for a forceful response to this fact that today mourns us all.”

The incident has heightened concerns about the rising insecurity in Cartagena, once a popular tourist destination known for its vibrant culture and picturesque landscapes. Local authorities now face increasing pressure to intensify efforts to ensure the safety of both residents and tourists alike.

