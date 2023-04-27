Americans allocated huge budget for Mother’s Day

14
The US National Retailers Association (NRF) published the results of its Mother’s Day survey with the participation of 8,164 people. According to the survey, 84 percent of American consumers plan to celebrate Mother’s Day. Consumers are expected to spend a record $35.7 billion on Mother’s Day this year, an increase of $4 billion compared to last year. the amount that American consumers plan to spend per capita. […]
