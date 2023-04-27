Home » Americans allocated huge budget for Mother’s Day
News

Americans allocated huge budget for Mother’s Day

by admin

The US National Retailers Association (NRF) published the results of its Mother’s Day survey with the participation of 8,164 people. According to the survey, 84 percent of American consumers plan to celebrate Mother’s Day. Consumers are expected to spend a record $35.7 billion on Mother’s Day this year, an increase of $4 billion compared to last year. the amount that American consumers plan to spend per capita. […]

See also  Share cooperation opportunities and meet bright prospects together - Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 gathers positive energy to move forward hand in hand_News Center_中国网

You may also like

Do you want a flat stomach? Infallible tea...

Why will the SIC investigate Claro and Movistar?

Tiffany reopens the doors of the historic shop...

“We came here to support the Commission”

EU will review sanctions against Venezuela in parallel...

Preview 2024: here are the tracks of the...

Bast al-Alf’s intellectual and Sulaiman’s dilemma

This is how the Day of Solidarity with...

Xbox: Spencer allegedly told employees that the acquisition...

Half of the “EU” faction left the meeting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy