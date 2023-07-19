Americans Who Defected to North Korea: A Closer Look at Their Stories

American Soldier Crosses Border into North Korea, Joining Ranks of Others Who Have Done the Same

In a surprising turn of events, Private Travis King, a soldier in his early 20s, recently left a South Korean prison where he was being held on assault charges and crossed the border into North Korea. Instead of returning to Fort Bliss, Texas, he decided to join a tour of the village of Panmunjom and somehow managed to run across the border.

While King’s case may seem extraordinary, it is not completely unique. There have been other instances of Americans crossing over to the other side, driven by various motivations. Some are drawn by evangelical fervor or intrigued by the mystery of a severely cloistered police state, while others, like basketball player Dennis Rodman, have been treated with honors during their visits.

One such individual is Charles Jenkins, an Army sergeant who fled his post in South Korea in 1965 and crossed the Demilitarized Zone into North Korea. Jenkins became a propaganda asset for North Korea and was featured in brochures and films. In 1980, he married Hitomi Soga, a Japanese nursing student who had been kidnapped by North Korean agents. Jenkins was eventually allowed to leave North Korea in 2004 and surrendered to US military authorities in Japan, where he faced charges for desertion and abandonment. He died in 2017.

Another example is Matthew Miller, who was sentenced to six years of hard labor by the North Korean Supreme Court in 2014 for illegally entering the country. Miller admitted to tearing up his tourist visa upon arrival and expressed a desire to experience North Korean prison life. He was released later that year along with another American, Kenneth Bae, a missionary and tour guide.

Bae had been sentenced to 15 years in prison for “hostile acts” and attempts to establish anti-government activities. Bae suffered from chronic health problems and was eventually released in 2014 following a secret mission by James Clapper, the former US director of national intelligence.

One of the more peculiar visits to North Korea was made by basketball player Dennis Rodman in 2013. Rodman initially thought he was invited to South Korea but soon realized his destination was North Korea. Despite feeling uncomfortable during his visits, Rodman was received with military honors and even sat next to Kim Jong-un himself. He has since attributed his erratic behavior during that time to his struggle with alcohol addiction.

Jeffrey Fowle, an Ohio municipal worker, was detained in North Korea for leaving a Bible at a nightclub. He was released after negotiations involving former Ohio congressman Tony Hall. North Korea is known to strictly oppose religion, and acts such as distributing Bibles can lead to imprisonment or execution.

Perhaps the most tragic case is that of Otto Warmbier, a student who was arrested in 2016 for allegedly trying to steal a propaganda poster. Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor but was released in 2017 in a comatose state. He died shortly after returning home, and his family claimed he had suffered torture while in captivity.

The recent incident involving Private Travis King has once again raised questions about the relationship between the United States and North Korea. As tensions between the two countries continue to fluctuate, it remains to be seen what consequences King will face for his decision to cross the border.