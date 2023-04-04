Home News “America’s ability to use ‘democracy’ as foreign policy is gone”
The President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, reacted to the capture of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, and assured that now the current Democratic government will have no morals to use “democracy” as a foreign policy, since they are preventing the presidential candidacy of the main opponent of the North American country.

“Think what you want about former President Trump and the reasons why he is being impeached. But imagine if this happened in any other country, where a government arrested the main opposition candidate. The ability of the United States to use “democracy” as a foreign policy is gone,” said the Head of State.

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to the 34 criminal charges he faces in Manhattan criminal court Tuesday afternoon.

The charges stem from an investigation into a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

It is the first time in US history that a president or former president has faced criminal charges.

