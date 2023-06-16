America’s got extraterrestrial spacecraft and the Pentagon is getting in on the line

Grosh stressed, in an interview with the “ News Nation” channel, that the United States possesses “sound and partially intact aircraft devices” of extraterrestrial origin, and they either landed successfully or were destroyed upon landing. He noted that the Pentagon may have obtained it through a secret military program to search for spacecraft of extraterrestrial origin, something that the US authorities have been practicing over the past several decades.

Grosh, 36, indicated that he is still obtaining classified documents about this program from current and former CIA employees.

He said: “According to the available information, sometimes dead pilots were found in these vehicles. Believe it or not, this is true although it seems like a fantasy.”

He added, “We are certainly not alone” in this universe. “The data, which are real and empirically proven quite well, indicate that we are not alone.”

For its part, the US Department of Defense (The Pentagon) denied the allegations made by the former intelligence official, who served in the US National Space Intelligence Agency. to prove the validity of these allegations.

Goff is a spokeswoman for the Anomaly in All Areas Resolution Office (AARO), a Pentagon office that investigates UFOs.

“To date, we have not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that programs relating to the acquisition of extraterrestrial material have existed in the past or are in existence,” Goff said.

She noted that AARO welcomes speaking with any former or current government employee or contractor who believes they may have relevant information on this matter.

During a NASA public hearing last week, Pentagon officials said they were investigating more than 800 cases of unidentified flying objects, but only 2-5% of the cases were “true anomalies.”

This statement contradicts Grosh’s statements about the secret recovery program, which he said has been going on for decades.

Groch, 36, is a former combat officer in Afghanistan who served with the National Reconnaissance Office as their representative to the Congressional Unidentified Atmospheric Phenomena Task Force from 2019 to 2021.

On Monday, Grosh filed a complaint with Congress and the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community (ICIG) regarding the existence of classified information proving the existence of a secret government program to recover vehicle debris or the remains of unidentified flying objects.

The “Debrief” news website had published a report that included statements by a former intelligence official named David Grosh, who specialized in analyzing unexplained anomalous phenomena, in which he called on the US government to disclose evidence of the presence of UFOs in its possession.

Grosh confirmed in his statements that the United States is in possession of vehicles of non-human origin, and that information related to these vehicles was illegally withheld from Congress, noting that when he handed over this classified information to Congress, he was punished by government officials and left public service last April. After 14 years of work.

Grosh explained that for decades the US government and defense contractors have been seizing parts of non-human spacecraft, in some cases complete, intact and partially intact vehicles.

He added that the analysis showed that these objects are of “strange origin,” meaning that they are made by non-human intelligence, whether from outside the planet or of unknown origin, adding that this evaluation depends on the shapes of these compounds, materials science tests, unique atomic arrangements, and radioactive fingerprints. You own these things.

Grosh’s statements sparked great controversy, especially as they come after a wave of sightings and reliable reports that have revived interest in unknown space objects and ships, and perhaps alien visits, in recent years.

And in 2021, the Pentagon issued a report on anomalous phenomena (a term that has come to be used instead of the term UFO) and the report included more than 140 cases of these unexplained phenomena.

The Pentagon’s report came after military footage was leaked that showed seemingly inexplicable events in space, while Navy pilots testified that they had repeatedly encountered strange vehicles off the US coast.