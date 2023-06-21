Amir Jamaat-e-Islami demands that the mayoral election of Karachi be annulled

Wednesday June 21, 2023, 8:23 PM

Peshawar (Ummat News) Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haque says that there is no such thing as government in the center and provinces, the only solution to the country’s problems is timely elections.

While giving a press conference in Luardir, Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haque said that the one-year rule of PDM has been a disaster, there is no such thing as government in the center and provinces, the country is being run ad hoc. Is.

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami demanded division of Malakand into 2 divisions and said CPEC route of Malakand should be restored, this division should be declared tax exempt till 2033.

Siraj-ul-Haq demanded that Karachi’s mayoral election be annulled, and that the abducted chairmen be given a chance to vote. People are suffering from problems, the only solution to all problems is timely elections.

