“AMIRA Progress 2023”: Sangiuliano and Lorito among the winners – News

Gennaro Sangiuliano, Minister of Culture, Lucia Fortini, regional councilor for school, social and youth policies, Matteo Lorito, rector of Federico II, Annamaria Colao, full professor of Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases at Federico II, Claudio Mazzarese Fardella Mungivera, deputy colonel Commander of the Campania Carabinieri Legion, Gianfranco Coppola deputy chief editor of RAI TGR Television production center of Naples and president of Ussi, Sal Da Vinci singer, Antonio Pace, president of AVPN, Paolo Gramaglia patron chef of the “President” restaurant in Pompeii a Michelin star are the winners of the AMIRA Progress 2023 Award. In fact, the award ceremony established by the AMIRA Napoli Campania section, governed by the trustee Dario Duro, of agreement with the national president Valerio Beltrami.





The recognition, conceived by the Neapolitan section of the Italian Restaurant and Hotel Maîtres Association, has among its objectives, it is noted, “that of promoting and encouraging young people to better train, retrain and update for the professionalism they wish to acquire and express at order to be personally meritorious of an increasingly attentive and valid welcome and hospitality offered to tourists, so much so as to make our Italy increasingly appreciated in the world. The award aims to highlight and reward people who have committed themselves to the new generations and can be ‘example of the successes that can be achieved in life with commitment.” The Jury is composed of Beltrami and Duro, as well as Giuseppe De Girolamo, honorary member of AMIRA, Antonio Limone, general director of the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Southern Italy, Marino Niola, professor at the Suor Orsola Benincasa University, Sabrina Reale, pianist, piano teacher and member of the Conservatory “EF





Dall’Abaco” of Verona and Nicola Squitieri president of the “Guido Dorso” International Association. Tomorrow’s event has as its theme the “Enhancement of Territorial Excellence and Hospitality”.



