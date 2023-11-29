Home » AMLO asks the Senate for permission for the US military to provide armed training to the Mexican Army
AMLO asks the Senate for permission for the US military to provide armed training to the Mexican Army

AMLO asks the Senate for permission for the US military to provide armed training to the Mexican Army

President López Obrador Requests Senate Authorization for Entry of US Army Troops for Training

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has formally requested authorization from the Senate of the Republic to allow the entry of United States Army troops who are set to train elements of the Special Forces of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) next year.

In an official letter from the federal Executive, President López Obrador requested permission “to allow the entry of military personnel of the Army of the United States of America, through the national territory, in order to participate in the activity of training called Strengthening the Capacities of the Special Forces of the Secretariat of National Defense.”

The training sessions will be conducted at the Special Forces Training Center in Temamatla, State of Mexico, as well as at the Regional Training Center of the I Military Region in San Miguel de los Jagüeyes. These military trainings are scheduled to take place from January 23 to March 21, 2024.

Additionally, the Senate had previously authorized the temporary entry of 50 members of the US Marine Corps for the “Bilateral Amphibious Exercise 2023,” scheduled to take place from July 9 to 21.

President López Obrador also requested legislators to authorize the departure of elements of the Army to participate in the international competition “Swat Challenge” in the City of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from February 3 to 7, 2024.

The entry and participation of US Army troops in these training activities highlights the ongoing cooperation and collaboration between the two countries in military and defense matters.

The Senate is expected to review and consider President López Obrador’s request in the coming weeks.

