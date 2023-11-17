Home » AMLO Dolls Cross Borders: AMLITOS Now Sold on Streets of San Francisco
News

AMLO Dolls Cross Borders: AMLITOS Now Sold on Streets of San Francisco

by admin
AMLO Dolls Cross Borders: AMLITOS Now Sold on Streets of San Francisco

The popularity of AMLITOS, the dolls featuring the figure of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has expanded beyond Mexico’s borders and is now being sold on the streets of San Francisco, California. These dolls, also known as Pejeluches, are in high demand, especially as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC) takes place in the city and President López Obrador is in attendance.

Street vendors at the APEC venue are offering the AMLITO dolls for prices ranging from $30 to $70, which is approximately 1,200 pesos. The dolls come in various presentations, from the traditional cotton one dressed in a suit and presidential sash to the “speakers” that replay some of President López Obrador’s most famous phrases. The “speakers” are the most expensive and are priced at $70.

These dolls are being purchased by supporters of President López Obrador, who have come to show their support for his government during the APEC Forum. Some interviewed supporters expressed their love for the President and the desire to have everything related to him, including the AMLITO dolls. One supporter was seen holding an AMLITO dressed in the costume of a Screaming Child from the National Lottery.

The demand for these dolls in San Francisco reflects the strong connection and support that many citizens have for President López Obrador, even outside of Mexico. With avid supporters expressing their desire to have everything related to the President, the AMLITO dolls have become a sought-after item, regardless of their price.

As the popularity of AMLITOS continues to grow, it is apparent that they have transcended from traditional souvenirs to symbols of admiration and support for President López Obrador and his government.

You may also like

Dani Alves was convicted of rape. Find out...

Americans and British support Dutch Prime Minister Mark...

The Colombian team, leader above Brazil in the...

Blinken’s words angered Xinhua News Agency and Global...

State fishing association defends itself against WWF statements

María Corina Machado: Venezuela will leave socialism behind...

A man sued the Washington DC lottery for...

Frank Verstraeten wants to pay Acid’s fine: “You...

Rapist escaped from the Acacías prison where he...

Civilized practice warms the New Year丨Langshan Town Street...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy