AMLO Dolls Cross Borders: AMLITOS Now Sold on Streets of San Francisco

The popularity of AMLITOS, the dolls featuring the figure of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has expanded beyond Mexico’s borders and is now being sold on the streets of San Francisco, California. These dolls, also known as Pejeluches, are in high demand, especially as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC) takes place in the city and President López Obrador is in attendance.

Street vendors at the APEC venue are offering the AMLITO dolls for prices ranging from $30 to $70, which is approximately 1,200 pesos. The dolls come in various presentations, from the traditional cotton one dressed in a suit and presidential sash to the “speakers” that replay some of President López Obrador’s most famous phrases. The “speakers” are the most expensive and are priced at $70.

These dolls are being purchased by supporters of President López Obrador, who have come to show their support for his government during the APEC Forum. Some interviewed supporters expressed their love for the President and the desire to have everything related to him, including the AMLITO dolls. One supporter was seen holding an AMLITO dressed in the costume of a Screaming Child from the National Lottery.

The demand for these dolls in San Francisco reflects the strong connection and support that many citizens have for President López Obrador, even outside of Mexico. With avid supporters expressing their desire to have everything related to the President, the AMLITO dolls have become a sought-after item, regardless of their price.

As the popularity of AMLITOS continues to grow, it is apparent that they have transcended from traditional souvenirs to symbols of admiration and support for President López Obrador and his government.