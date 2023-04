The incident took place in the Hıdırbeyli District at around 13:00. The fire broke out with the explosion of ammonia gas used in the cooling system of the cold storage of a food factory. VS and FA working in the warehouse were seriously injured. While the fire was extinguished by firefighters, 2 female workers were taken to Aydın State Hospital. The injuries were reported to be life-threatening. While the cause of the explosion is being investigated, the investigation is continuing. (DHA)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook