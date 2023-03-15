© JOHN WESSELS/AFP via Getty Images

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14, 2023/African Media Agency(AMA)/In reaction to the arbitrary convictions and detentions of members of the African Peoples’ Party-Côte d’Ivoire (PPA-CI), Firmin Mbala, researcher at the West and Central Africa of Amnesty International says:

“The detentions of these activists are arbitrary, they are contrary to the exercise of their rights to freedom of peaceful assembly, freedom of expression and movement. Amnesty International calls for their immediate and unconditional release, as well as the quashing of the convictions of the 26 members of the PPA CI and the dropping of any charges against the 4 others.» Firmin Mbala, researcher in the West and Central Africa office of Amnesty International

“We also call on the Ivorian authorities to guarantee fair and equitable judicial procedures and to respect the rights guaranteed by international and regional conventions for the protection of human rights ratified by Côte d’Ivoire. »

On March 9, 26 PPA-CI activists were sentenced to two years in prison for “disturbing public order” simply for having exercised their right to freedom of peaceful assembly. On February 24, 2023, these activists had accompanied without violence the secretary general of the party summoned by the justice.

The next day, four other people who raised the Russian flag during a PPA-CI rally in Yopougon were arrested after the rally and placed in detention at the Maison d’Arrêt et de Correction Abidjan (MACA). The charges against them are not known at this time.

