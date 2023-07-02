Among all, from nothing, they did everything

Talking about a deep Colombia may sound cliché, but it is a harsh reality and you don’t have to go very far. In Risaralda there are villages so far from the municipal capitals that seeking medical care, shopping or going to study become challenges.

For this reason, the community leaders Claudia María Mejía and Leidy Johana Obando Gutiérrez, from the village of Guarne in Apía, saw that the school had space to build a school restaurant and who said fear? The ladies already knew the sub-intendent of the Taparcal Substation and went to him to get directions on where they could start to make this project a reality. This is how patrolman Mario Murillo and his colleagues from the Belén de Umbría Police Station enter this story.

The subintendent told them that Murillo was the one for social causes, but at this moment the reader will say, isn’t that Apía? The reality is that the village by geographical distribution belongs to the ‘Heart of the wind’, but for its inhabitants it is easier to travel to Belén, on market day, because it is 17 kilometers away.

Guarne is a paradise, it is located on the Cuchilla del San Juan reserve, the population is made up of approximately 96 peasant, indigenous and Afro-descendant families, mostly dedicated to the cultivation of coffee and bananas, along with them there is also a population that is a victim of armed conflict, who were displaced by the violence, but stand out for being a persevering and collaborative community.

Let’s do it

The uniformed officers realized that for 80 children between the ages of 5 and 16, the PAE that they received only consisted of a snack made up of a 220-cubic-centimeter bag of milk, a piece of bread, and a tangerine. In addition, there are another 50 children in early childhood and they were concerned, because they know the area and know that many students walk up to two hours to get to school.

The work began between October and November 2022, there was only the lot, but with a meeting that the police officers held with the entire community to generate a sense of belonging, they agreed to hold raffles, bingos, empanadas and told them: “the police cannot have nothing to do with money, designate among yourselves who is going to be in charge of resource management.”

The teachers also joined, they put aside what they call sorrow and began to knock on doors, since the project was so necessary, they all opened up. The sand was obviously paid for by the sand workers from La Virginia, the brick kilns from Belén de Umbría contributed their own.

“I held a videoconference with the mayor and officials from Apía, we told them that we didn’t have the resources for what we wanted to do, that if they could support us with the plans and that’s how it was, everything was left with technical standards and everything,” says Murillo.

On a certain visit by Governor Tamayo to Belén, the patrolman and the leaders approached him, he liked the project very much. “Look, governor, if you can donate even a little tile for the restaurant, I’ll be very happy” and the governor donated the construction teacher, labor, cement, rods, and cars to transport them, and the mayor of Apia.

At one point workers, they were the ones left over, everyone wanted to help. The police officers, who numbered 20, cleaned the land and laid the foundations, and more labor was paid with the money from the activities. And it is that the space will not only be a dining room, it will serve as the maximum classroom for flag raising or community meetings where they will no longer get wet.

Cipher

People spend 40 minutes on a motorcycle from the Belén park to the little school.

Given

On June 25, eight months after the dream began, the Guarne community received the school restaurant.

