among the bonds to be preferred are the European IG Da FinanciaLounge

© Reuters. MFS: among the bonds to be preferred are European IGs



According to Benoit Anne, Lead Strategist Investment Solutions Group, and Bradford Rutan, Managing Director and Investment Product Specialist of MFS for European IG credit, the right celestial conjunction is emerging. Balanced portfolios of 60% shares and 40% bonds are making a comeback

2023 could be the year of redemption. On the markets obligations they are back as protagonists, after a difficult 2022, to tell the truth for all asset classes. “The two-year Treasury has reached levels not seen in fifteen years,” they point out Benoit AnneLead Strategist Investment Solutions Group, e Bradford Rutan, Managing Director e Investment Product Specialist di MFS. “The triggers were higher and stickier-than-expected inflation and great uncertainty about the pace and extent of central bank tightening.”

MORE INTERESTING BOND THAN SHARES

Bonds are back to generating income. “If you compare bond yields with the S&P’s earnings yield, bonds appear significantly more attractive than equities,” continue their analysis of two managers of MFS. Looking ahead, there are plenty of reasons to be more optimistic about bonds. “The initial returns are considerably higher, and this has a huge impact on the formation of return expectations – add Anne and Rutan -. In our view, many things would have to go wrong for bonds to underperform going forward. We therefore find ourselves in a decidedly favorable context”…

Read on

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge