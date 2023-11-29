Home » Among the four major bay areas in the world, why is the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area the most unique? _Southern Network
News

Among the four major bay areas in the world, why is the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area the most unique? _Southern Network

by admin

The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Corridor, a major national project and the core transportation hub of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, was officially completed on November 28. This corridor not only connects Shenzhen to Zhongshan and Guangzhou, but it also serves as an important transportation link connecting the urban agglomerations on the east and west sides of the Pearl River.

The criticality of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Corridor can be understood by examining the location pattern of the 11 cities in the Greater Bay Area. The 11 cities in the area form an A-shaped layout around the Pearl River estuary. This area boasts one of the largest regional port groups with the best water depth conditions and highest throughput capacity in the world. Additionally, the Greater Bay Area is estimated to have 7 transport airports and 17 runways by 2035, solidifying its position as a world-class transportation hub.

In comparison with the other major bay areas in the world, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is the most unique due to its “one country, two systems, and three customs zones” policy. This unprecedented precedent in the world has positioned the Greater Bay Area as one of the most economically developed, open, and active areas globally.

Lu Wei, director of the National and Regional Office of the China Academy of Macroeconomics, emphasized the efficient and convenient transportation network, strong innovation and industrial competitiveness, and effective integration of institutional mechanisms and policies as the main sources of power driving the country’s high-quality development.

Wei believes that the completion and opening of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Corridor is a significant step forward in the coordinated development of the Greater Bay Area. This expansion in transport infrastructure will strengthen the overall competitive advantage of the region, further solidifying its position as a vanguard in the country’s high-quality development.

You may also like

US aviation regulator finds problems in Boeing’s quality...

Ecuadorian receives the ‘Women of Courage’ award in...

The mother of Laken Riley, the Georgia student...

Man sentenced to 13 years in prison for...

The second session of the 14th National Committee...

Multiple external screens: Apple adds support for M3...

Chunchi in emergency for 60 days after heavy...

More than a hundred Greenland women are suing...

Search for missing adventurer Dirk (54) in the...

The Ombudsman’s Office demands immediate actions: prison decongestion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy