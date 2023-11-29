Among the four major bay areas in the world, why is the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area the most unique? _Southern Network

The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Corridor, a major national project and the core transportation hub of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, was officially completed on November 28. This corridor not only connects Shenzhen to Zhongshan and Guangzhou, but it also serves as an important transportation link connecting the urban agglomerations on the east and west sides of the Pearl River.

The criticality of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Corridor can be understood by examining the location pattern of the 11 cities in the Greater Bay Area. The 11 cities in the area form an A-shaped layout around the Pearl River estuary. This area boasts one of the largest regional port groups with the best water depth conditions and highest throughput capacity in the world. Additionally, the Greater Bay Area is estimated to have 7 transport airports and 17 runways by 2035, solidifying its position as a world-class transportation hub.

In comparison with the other major bay areas in the world, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is the most unique due to its “one country, two systems, and three customs zones” policy. This unprecedented precedent in the world has positioned the Greater Bay Area as one of the most economically developed, open, and active areas globally.

Lu Wei, director of the National and Regional Office of the China Academy of Macroeconomics, emphasized the efficient and convenient transportation network, strong innovation and industrial competitiveness, and effective integration of institutional mechanisms and policies as the main sources of power driving the country’s high-quality development.

Wei believes that the completion and opening of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Corridor is a significant step forward in the coordinated development of the Greater Bay Area. This expansion in transport infrastructure will strengthen the overall competitive advantage of the region, further solidifying its position as a vanguard in the country’s high-quality development.