In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

Hassan Grody

Among the indicators of the sustainability of the disease: Treating the symptoms rather than the causes.

One of the manifestations of the backwardness of a society is the prevalence of a group of symptoms that indicate it, and one of the manifestations of the backwardness of the officials of this society is that they suffice at best to treat a number of these symptoms, without paying attention to the real causes that produce them. Perhaps this is what applies to Moroccan society, in which there are many prominent examples. In which it is enough to treat the symptoms by adopting painkillers, so that the original disease only worsens once its effect ends, so that after that new symptoms appear, and so on until the disease becomes widespread and its treatment becomes almost impossible. Among these symptoms, I mention, for example, but not limited to: child labour, stray dogs, moral immorality in all its forms… Anyone who contemplates these and other symptoms will find that they are among the main indicators expressing the backwardness of Moroccan society. Likewise, one who contemplates the measures taken by officials finds that they do not go beyond caring for the symptoms rather than the causes, until underdevelopment has become a structural phenomenon that does not allow these measures to narrow its circle as much as it works to expand it, to include a number of areas that can be considered metaphorically outside the circle of underdevelopment, I say. Metaphorically, because a sick society is like a single body, and it is not possible to be certain of its safety with the presence of a diseased organ or organs. How many people give the impression that they are healthy, while they suffer from several diseases that can afflict their lives all the time.

With regard to the phenomenon of child labor, for example, it is necessary first and foremost to distinguish between their exploitation and their employment. As for exploitation, it is unacceptable with regard to the child and other human beings, and even with regard to the animal. In detail, this requires defining both the child and work, and then considering the various situations and contexts that differ according to the nature and culture of societies, in addition to their material and moral capabilities.

Since the realization of the criteria can only take place within the framework of a clear reference, the definition of the concepts of childhood and work in our country remains elusive as long as it is attracted by two different references, if not two different ideological references, the secular reference to which those who belong depend on the definition of the United Nations UNICEF organization, and the Islamic reference that Its owners adhere to the definition derived from the Sharia, so that the first definition is considered a child who has not completed 18 solar years, and therefore it is of a mechanical nature that can agree with some without others, while the second definition stems from the privacy of individuals – noting that they differ according to the environment and circumstances – Which is often determined by the appearance of physiological signs on both males and females. It is adopted as an indication of reaching the age of majority, which is the focus of assignment, so that the issue of age remains secondary within a specific time range, knowing that the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, did not wait for Osama bin Zaid or Ibn The age of 18 years to allow them to attend the Battle of the Trench, and they did not exceed the age of fifteen, and he would not allow Usama to participate in the Battle of Mutah when he was under the age of 18, and he would not choose him as a leader over the Muslim army to invade the Romans, and among them were the senior companions, including Abu Bakr, and he was 18 years old .

As for the definition of work, it is generally included within the human activity, which consists of two basic elements: mental activity and physical activity. They are two elements that accompany a person from his birth to his death, and then the completion of a specific job requires both of the two elements together, with the possibility of one of them prevailing over the other, according to the mental and physical capabilities of the concerned person, and according to the nature of the work that remains closely linked to the goals aspired from and to the suitability of each of them (work and goals ) to the two elements, rather than being linked to a specific age.

From this point of view, and in the event that the mental and physical capabilities of an individual allow him to engage in work with a clear goal, without involving exploitation or enslavement, the question of the feasibility of prohibition arises, especially if the goal is to develop the individual’s personality to bear responsibility and independence in his decisions, otherwise where is it possible Classification of pupils’ involvement in their studies, which is difficult – and cannot but be so – with a difference in the severity of the hardship, which is more evident for the children of villages and the needy classes. And if the study in itself seeks to form the individual to contribute to human activity, then we cannot isolate the intellectual formation from the physical formation, and then it is necessary to mix the intellectual and practical formation, which is what is practiced in developed countries, such as the Scandinavian countries, which is what It was practiced in our country until recently, in the Moroccan way, so that the child works from an early age next to his father, whether he is a merchant, a farmer, or an artisan… to be able in the end to continue his work, either in the event of his failure in studies, or in the event of his success and he was unable to Obtaining a job, but there are those who preferred to invest in his studies, in which he excelled, in developing his father’s profession.

And if the development of society is not in favor of the son’s work alongside the father or the guardian, due to the change in the nature of the work that took the direction of the job, then the school must play this role by matching its curricula, programs, and teaching methods, with what is required to form an individual who is able to assume the responsibility entrusted to him as a child and youth. And why not even an old man, even if the matter requires the child to work in the field, trade, or factory, provided that the work is framed by competent authorities, and as for the call for the absolute criminalization of the employment of everyone who has not completed 18 years, in addition to dwarfing the memory of children from the early stages of formation Their personality and convictions, by calling for them not to memorize the long texts that they do not understand – on the pretext that they are not useful educationally – at a time when they are nothing more than a cunning way to fight the memorization of the Noble Qur’an. Cheating in exams, disrespect for teachers, lack of modesty, and the spread of immorality…are almost normal things, and what made matters worse is the adoption of a group of associations – the so-called civil society – and bodies, some of which are of an official nature, as is the case with the National Council for Human Rights. For example, defending the so-called universal rights, which include, among other things, the right to homosexuality, the public breaking the fast in Ramadan, the public consumption of alcohol in addition to the right to abortion… In all of this, it is trying to delude us that acknowledging these “rights” falls within the framework of addressing a phenomenon The backwardness that our society suffers from, and the reality is that our backwardness is increasing day by day, not only on the material level, but also on the moral and ethical level that used to distinguish us from the nations in whose arms they want us to fall.

Finally, I whisper in the ears of the officials, and tell them that getting out of the circle of underdevelopment does not and will not happen with the slogan “time demands it,” nor with the slogan “we have the right,” nor with absolute freedom, but rather by addressing the real causes, so that the eradication of the phenomenon of street children is not accomplished by decriminalizing abortion, but by embodying it. The practical approach to prohibiting adultery and dealing with the phenomenon of stray dogs is not done by sterilizing them and re-releasing them in the streets, as much as it lies in eliminating them in accordance with the requirements of Sharia, just as the elimination of child exploitation is not done by issuing laws as much as they must be empowered with their right to a decent life through work. and their reintegration into school and society… This will not happen as long as they obey the orders of the West, which is acting on their behalf in the process of diagnosing the disease, to be followed by imposing the medicine that it deems appropriate to achieve its goals that it set a long time ago.

In conclusion, I would like to admit that I prefer my child to work, even if the work is hard and exceeds his physiological and mental capabilities, rather than living as a dependent on others within the framework of the values ​​of the West that have failed in their own home, otherwise what is expected from a boy who has approached the age of 18 and he still does not know The meaning of work and not fatigue, with the assumption that his social milieu allows him to do so other than idleness and corruption, which was expressed by Abu Al-Atahiya in his well-known verse: Youth, leisure and good deeds corrupt one, i.e. corrupt

Hassan Grody

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

