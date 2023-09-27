Among three women is the new Attorney General of the Nation – news

President Gustavo Petro presented the new shortlist to the Supreme Court of Justice.

The trios are the jurists Luz Adriana Camargo Garzón, Ángela María Buitrago and Amelia Pérez Parra, “who fully comply with the constitutional requirements demanded by article 249 of the Political Constitution to occupy said position,” indicated the head of state in his letter to the high court.

The new shortlist modifies the one presented by the president on August 2, to replace the current head of the investigative entity, Francisco Barbosa, who is close to finishing his term.

Profiles of the trios

Angela Buitrago Ruiz, is a lawyer from the Externado University of Colombia, specialized in Criminal and Criminological Sciences from the same alma mater. In addition, she has a postgraduate degree in Law, Politics and Criminology in the Specialty of Criminal Law at the University of Salamanca. She also holds a Doctor of Law from the Externado University of Colombia and a Doctor of Legal Sociology and Political Institutions from the same institution.

She served as a delegate prosecutor before the Supreme Court of Justice, between 2005 and 2010. Under her responsibility she had investigation, accusation and trial cases, such as the Holocaust at the Palace of Justice, the infiltration of paramilitarism in the disappeared Administrative Department of Security (DAS), extrajudicial executions of civilians and others.

In the international order, his experience is known in the precautionary measure of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights in the case of the 43 disappeared from Ayotzinapa, in Mexico.

For her part, the Bogotá lawyer Amelia Perez He has studies in Law at the Universidad Libre and specialization in Criminology at the Universidad Externado de Colombia.

She has been a delegate prosecutor before the National Human Rights Unit; specialized prosecutor; regional prosecutor; Criminal Investigation Judge; municipal criminal judge.

Luz Adriana Camargo Garzón She was an assistant magistrate of the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice and researcher of parapolitics. She was also part of the group of lawyers who was with the current Minister of Defense Iván Velásquez, in the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG).

Prosecutor Barbosa ends his term in February 2024 and, as established by the Constitution, the Supreme Court of Justice must choose his replacement from the shortlist presented by the president.

