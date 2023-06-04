Online message – Friday 06/02/2023

Procedural Law | Amount in dispute when contesting a trade tax apportionment notice (FG)

The FG Berlin-Brandenburg has determined the amount in dispute for an action for rescission against two trade tax apportionment notices. In this case, it set a value in dispute of zero ( FG Berlin-Brandenburg, decision of April 5, 2023 – 4K 4054/22 ; non-appealable).

facts: By way of an action for rescission, the plaintiff had the trade tax assessment notices for 2009 and 2010, the trade tax apportionment notices for 2009 and 2010 and the notices on the separate determination of the trade loss that could be carried forward 31.12.2009 and the 31.12.2010 contested. The only dispute in both years was the amount of trade income. After the conclusion of the main proceedings, the parties involved disagreed on the amount in dispute for the subject of the proceedings: dismantling.

The judges of the FG Berlin-Brandenburg explained further:

For the decomposition is a

Amount in dispute of zero to be applied because the economic importance of the matter for the plaintiff does not go beyond the trade tax effect of the desired reduction in trade income.

This is in dispute for the

Subject of the proceedings Measurement amount to be recorded and not a second time in the amount in dispute for the subject of the proceedings by way of the doubling of the amount in dispute.

Those: FG Berlin-Brandenburg, press release from 1.6.2023 (il)

Source(s):

NWB NAAAJ-41112