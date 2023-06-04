Online message – Friday 06/02/2023
Procedural Law | Amount in dispute when contesting a trade tax apportionment notice (FG)
The FG Berlin-Brandenburg has determined the amount in dispute for an action for rescission against two trade tax apportionment notices. In this case, it set a value in dispute of zero (; non-appealable).
facts: By way of an action for rescission, the plaintiff had the trade tax assessment notices for 2009 and 2010, the trade tax apportionment notices for 2009 and 2010 and the notices on the separate determination of the trade loss that could be carried forward and the contested. The only dispute in both years was the amount of trade income. After the conclusion of the main proceedings, the parties involved disagreed on the amount in dispute for the subject of the proceedings: dismantling.
The judges of the FG Berlin-Brandenburg explained further:
-
For the decomposition is a
Amount in dispute of zero to be applied because the economic importance of the matter for the plaintiff does not go beyond the trade tax effect of the desired reduction in trade income.
-
This is in dispute for the
Subject of the proceedings Measurement amount to be recorded and not a second time in the amount in dispute for the subject of the proceedings by way of the doubling of the amount in dispute.
The BFH case law is inconsistent in comparable constellations. The FG Berlin-Brandanburg followed the opinion of the 1st Senate of the BFH (, BStBl. II 2022, 93). On the other hand, the IV Senate of the BFH had in an older decision (BFH/NV 2003, 338) accepted a doubling of the value in dispute, while the VII. Senate of the BFH in an even older decision (BFH/NV 1986, 424) had set the value in dispute for the separation notice.
The decision is final.
Those: FG Berlin-Brandenburg, press release from (il)
Source(s):
NWB NAAAJ-41112