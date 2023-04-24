Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Business Update and Hold Conference Call on April 24th, 2023

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced that the Company will provide a Business update and hold a Conference

call today, Monday, April 24, 2023, at 6:00 am Pacific Time.

To access the conference call, please dial 877-407-0989, or for international callers, please dial +1 201-389-0921, five minutes before the conference begins.