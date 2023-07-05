AMS assumes a “significantly reduced” funding budget for 2024

“This is mainly because this year the special funds from the Springboard Campaign or the Stability Pact will expire,” said the AMS. Due to the high inflation and the resulting increase in wage costs, the training places had to be “clearly resized” when planning. In Tyrol, potentially less funds for the AMS Tirol in the coming year are already a political and media issue. ÖVP club boss Jakob Wolf and SPÖ club chairwoman Elisabeth Fleischanderl criticized possible cuts in the AMS funding budget. With an urgent application in the Tyrolean state parliament, the turquoise-green federal government should be asked to refrain from doing so. Wolf and Fleischanderl saw a reduction in funding of around 7.3 million euros for AMS Tirol in 2024. This would also threaten projects that are intended to integrate people with disabilities into the labor market.

The basis for the AMS subsidy budget for the coming year will be fixed as part of the budget negotiations between the various departments and the Minister of Finance in late summer and early autumn. The AMS board of directors then decides on the priorities and distribution to the federal states by December. The active labor market policy of the AMS includes, above all, the promotion of vocational training and further education as well as mobility and temporary subsidized employment in commercial companies or in social enterprises to facilitate (re)entry into working life.

