Amstetten lost to title contenders | News.at

The GAK was just too strong that day and proved impressively that they want to have a say in the fight for promotion and, above all, want to play. Amstetten was only able to open the game in the early stages.

A double strike by Graz after 20 minutes put them on the road to victory. After an hour, the match was decided by a Steyrian in favor of the Styrians: Newcomer Christian Lichtenberger – he came from Lafnitz – curled the ball from the right corner of the penalty area into the goal, a perfect debut for the offensive weapon in the dress of the GAK. Amstetten coach Jochen Fallmann tried something again in the final phase and brought in fresh forces, including the striker Tobias Pellegrini, who had been signed by Steyr – but the Lower Austrians were still well served with the three goals.

Tailor-made start for the SKV

The completely re-formed team of SK Forward pulled off a surprise on Friday evening: In the first game in the middle regional league against the LASK amateurs, there was no sign of the 0:3 cup defeat against the Bundesliga club Klagenfurt. A brisk encounter between the red-white and the black-white developed in the first half. The home side scored the golden goal seven minutes after the break: Ech Cheikh made the right move and pushed the ball over the line (52′). Five minutes later, the supposed equalizer fell for the guests, who are considered one of the favorites for promotion. But the linesman had the flag up – offside. An exciting exchange of blows developed. The people of Linz had to take more risks, which opened up space for the SKV.

With a bit of luck, a lot of fighting spirit, Valerian Hüttner between the posts and more than 1,000 fans behind them, Vertriebs Steyr was able to bring the narrow 1-0 lead over time. A perfect start for the new team and the new head coach Markus Eitl.

