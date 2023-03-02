Witchcraft has been the center of controversy throughout history because it is associated with evilmagic and superstition.

Also, in some parts of the world it is practiced and considered a form of spirituality and healing.

The practice of this varies according to culture and religion, however, has some common features between the use of rituals and spells to achieve a goal.

To protect yourself from witchcraft you can use some amulets and rituals, but it is important to remember that these do not have a scientific basis and that each person chooses what actions to take for their protection according to their belief.

In some cultures, charms and rituals vary by region and culturebut normally elements such as herbs, salt, the Turkish eye, and silver amulets, among others, are included.

Some amulets for protection

Sal:

It is known for its purifying power against negativity and witchcraft.

Turkish eye:

It is a protection amulet that is used to protect from bad energy to take care of homes (located at the entrance) and people (in rings, bracelets, necklaces or in bags).

Mano hamsa:

Amulet in the form of a hand with an eye in the middle and has the ability to curb envy and contributes to inner balance.

It is used as a pendant on the chest, or at the entrance of homes or workplace.

Red thread:

It is believed that the red thread should be tied on the left wrist, must be tied with seven knotssince the number seven is considered a magical and protective number in many cultures.

medal of San Benito :

In the Catholic religion, it is a badge to protect from demons and bad energy.

rituals for protection

Among the rituals for protection from witchcraft are: energetic cleansing of people and spaces, prayer, talismans and more, here some of these:

Candles:

Light white, blue and yellow candles, protect spaces from negative energies.

talismans:

Create fabric sack with protective herbs (rosemary, rue, sage and laurel) or keep precious stones such as quartz.

Space cleaning:

Go around the space with palo santo or white sage lit at one of its ends, contribute to the elimination of negative energy and protection.

Herbal bath:

A bath with rosemary, rue, sage and laurel have protective properties against witchcraft.

Support from an expert:

Protection or healing from witchcraft requires the help of an expert, such as a healer, shaman or an experienced practitioner.

These people use their knowledge to treat bad energy.

spiritual treatment:

like prayers, meditation or specific rituals Let an expert with your abilities address and eliminate negative spiritual energy.

Thus, it is important to note that the effectiveness of these rituals and treatments Depends on will, faith and belief with which each person identifies.

Therefore, if someone feels that they are the object of witchcraft, it is important seek the help of a professional or an expert in spirituality to address the problem properly.

