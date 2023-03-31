Home page Deutschland

Von: Daniel Schinzig

Split

What would the start of a theme park season be without a new attraction? Fort Fun offers a new world of experience in the 2023 season. “Yakari” is based on a comic series.

Bestwig – A day at the amusement park is a huge experience for many children. If there is also the opportunity to meet well-known heroes from series or books, the time will be even more unforgettable. In NRW is it for example in Movie Park, which closed again immediately after opening in 2023, possible to find iconic movie characters. At the start of the new season on April 1, 2023, Fort Fun in Bestwig in Sauerland will also offer a new home to a popular cartoon protagonist. With the “Yakari” brand, a completely new subject area is being created.

Fort Fun starts the amusement park season 2023 with many innovations

“Yakari” is a comic series in which a young boy from the Sioux tribe has the ability to talk to animals. He experienced exciting adventures not only in panels and with speech bubbles, but also in several cartoon series and in a movie. The brand is made for the amusement park Fort Fun, which attracts visitors with a special offer at the start of the seasonand its western setting.

When the park opens its doors on April 1st, the young visitors in particular will be amazed. Because Yakari, his horse “Little Thunder” and other characters from the comic template welcome all adventure seekers in a new, 10,000 square meter themed area.

And of course it doesn’t just consist of empty prairie. The little comic hero invites you to take a ride on the new inflatable water slide “Yakari’s Slippery Falls”. The second new attraction is even more exciting, especially for horse fans: the horse riding track “Kleiner Donners wilder Ritt”.

More than just “Yakari”: Further highlights in the amusement park Fort Fun

The plans for the future make it clear that Fort Fun has high hopes for the newly acquired brand. Because the subject area is far from complete and should continue to develop. The park promises that there will be two further expansion stages by 2025, which will bring new highlights.

Of course, there is more to the 2023 season than just the new subject area. In addition to the classic attractions, the magic show “Secret Magic Club” is being extended after its premiere last year. On the two Easter days there is an Easter egg hunt for children up to and including 12 years – whoever finds the golden egg gets an annual ticket.

Exciting events will also follow afterwards:

18. und 19. Mai: Country Days

Every Wednesday in July: FamilyFUN party with foam machines

August 4th and 5th: Mexican Summer

October 13, 14, 21, and 28: FORT FEAR Horrorland

By the way, another amusement park is presenting an innovation in the 2023 season that not all visitors will like. Because there smokers have nothing to laugh about: Der Park near NRW will be smoke-free.