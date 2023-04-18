Home » An 11-year-old girl died burned in a fire in Caracocilicito, El Copey
An 11-year-old girl died burned in a fire in Caracocilicito, El Copey

by admin
An 11-year-old girl died burned in a fire in Caracocilicito, El Copey

In the early hours of this Tuesday, the girl Tania Mercedes Hernández Rodríguez, 11, died as a result of burns suffered on 95% of her body, in a fire registered last weekend in her home located in Carrera 7 from the 20 de Junio ​​neighborhood, township of Caracolicito, municipality of El Copey, Cesar.

The minor was initially taken to the Alta Complejidad Clinic in Valledupar, and then to the La Mano de Dios Foundation in the city of Montería, where the death occurred.

Relatives demand that the authorities carry out an in-depth investigation of the case, since they presume the participation of third parties in this event, taking into account that the family had received threats on some occasion. This version has not been confirmed by the competent authorities.

