News

“An aberrational situation is being experienced with animals”: Councilor

The case of animal abuse that is taking place in the city has become a hobby for unscrupulous citizens. Councilor Jorge Yesid Ospino, in the Second Commission made yesterday, he stressed, the preposition that he presented the councilor, Efraín Lozano days ago, taking into account the situation that is affecting both animal population, like the human population. A few days ago, there was evidence of a case of violence in the Martinete neighborhoodwhich has caused outrage in animalists and the whole community; Security cameras managed to capture the moment, when a subject approaches the animal and attacks it with a knife on several occasions, leaving it totally injured.

“Today unfortunately, we have become not only animal abuser in street conditions, but also in assassins. A couple of days ago, it was possible to appreciate through the networks, how a human being infamously stabbed a defenseless animal, in Santa Marta; The local cameras captured that painful scene”, mentioned the Councilor.

Likewise, Ospino is willing to continue in the fight, so that measures are taken regarding the disappointing situation that the city is experiencing, for this reason, he has made multiple invitations such as; to the senator who today leads the defense of Animal Protection At the national level, in addition, the invitation to the media so that they not only observe and participate, but also so that everything that has been happening with animals in the world is made news. Santa Marta.

For some time, the community in general has expressed the unfortunate fact that occurs in places like the Polideportivowhere animals are constantly abandoned and poisoned.

“I wonder how a human being is capable of getting to the point of preparing a poison and taking it to the sports center where the animals that they leave in the provisional shelter”, said councilor Ospino.

It is worth mentioning that a couple of days ago, the death of more than four cats by poisoning, the animals, have no protection in the city, every day they are maltreated y violated by heartless people.

“I visit them every day and bring their food to the polideportivoBut this can’t keep happening we need government supportwe are volunteers and we do our best to take care of them, but we need support and even with feeding and we would like to adapt a space to protect them”, said a Samarian citizen.

