Hamid Rizky

A woman was killed and others were injured of varying severity, on Sunday, in a traffic accident that resulted from a violent collision between two agricultural tankers in the commune of Ketaya in the Beni Mellal province.

The accident occurred on the road linking Igram Al-Alam and Awlad Yaish, in the Ait Ali area of ​​​​the Ktaya commune, and caused the immediate death of a woman from deep injuries to her head, and left injuries of varying severity to the rest of the passengers.

The concerned authorities transferred the dead body to the mortuary, with the severe injuries directed to the regional hospital in Beni Mellal, while the rest of the injured were placed in Kasbah Tadla Hospital to receive the necessary treatments.

The gendarmerie interests opened a preliminary investigation, under the supervision of the competent Public Prosecution, about the circumstances and circumstances of this traffic accident, while awaiting medical reports of the injured cases in order to complete the search for the catarrh.