An achievement to be reckoned with by Akhannouch’s government.. Morocco is outside the European gray list for money laundering

In another positive point recorded for the government of Aziz Akhannouch, the European Commission announced today, Wednesday, that Morocco has left the European Union’s gray list of countries subject to monitoring in the field of money laundering and terrorist financing.

This step takes into account, according to a communication by MAP, the information issued by the Financial Action Task Force (GAFI), and the amendments made by the last general meeting of the group in February 2023, within the list of “authorities subject to strict control”, or what is known as ” greylist.

And (Gavi) removed the Kingdom from the gray list last February, following the implementation of the government of Aziz Ahnoush, its multi-level and multi-sectoral plan of action, agreed upon with this group.

The European Commission commended the measures taken by the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, with the aim of implementing the action plan agreed upon with (Gavi), after Morocco addressed the deficiencies in its system to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, and therefore it no longer poses a threat to the international financial system in the field of money laundering and financing of terrorism. terrorism.

The Commission said, “Given that Morocco has strengthened the effectiveness of its system to combat money laundering and terrorist financing and remedied the technical characteristics in such a way as to fulfill the commitment, contained in its action plan, which requires addressing the strategic shortcomings identified by (Gavi), the Commission’s evaluation of the available information is guided by To the conclusion that Morocco no longer shows deficiencies in its system, it should therefore be removed from the gray list.

The Financial Action Task Force (GAFI) noted the qualitative progress made by the Kingdom in terms of improving its system in order to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, noting that Morocco has put in place the necessary legal and regulatory frameworks to fulfill its commitments within its action plan.

It is also noteworthy that Morocco maintained a rating of BB+/B in the report issued by the US rating agency “Standard & Poor’s” with a “stable” outlook.

