American Activist Arrested for Vandalism at Elbit Systems Headquarters

Calla Walsh, a well-known American activist, has been arrested in New Hampshire for allegedly causing damage and setting fire to the building where the headquarters of Elbit Systems, one of Israel’s leading defense companies, is located.

The 19-year-old was arrested along with two other women, Sophie Marika Ross and Bridget Irene Shergalis, after they staged a protest at the company building. The police were called in by Elbit Systems employees after the protesters blocked the building’s entrance and caused significant damage to the property, including breaking windows, spray painting the building, and setting off an incendiary device on the roof.

According to the police, the three women were accused of rioting, sabotage, breaking and entering, and disorderly conduct. The police also found incendiary devices in their possession.

Governor Chris Sununu has condemned the vandalism, stating that “the anti-Semitism, hate, and significant damage that protesters caused to the Elbit America campus this morning have no place in our state and will not be tolerated.”

Walsh has been an active participant in various protest actions in favor of Palestine and against the war between Israel and Hamas. She has also been identified as an agent of influence for the Cuban regime, holding a prominent position in the National Network of Solidarity with Cuba (NNOC).

In addition to participating in protests and staging acts of vandalism, Walsh has used her social media platforms to spread propaganda in support of Palestine and the Cuban regime.

This incident raises concerns about the influence of activists like Calla Walsh, who have been using their platforms to organize and promote actions that undermine security and create unrest. The court will be prosecuting the three women, and their connections to other organizations and activist groups are currently under investigation.

