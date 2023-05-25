An additional Rs 20.2 million sanctioned for expansion of roads and construction of drains in Tandoor

More for expansion of roads and construction of drains in Tandoor 20 crores 20 lakhs Approved Rs

GO released by Telangana R&B department, this month itself 25 crores were approved

Member of Assembly Pilot Rohit Reddy expressed gratitude to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 25/May

For the expansion and construction of the highways entering Tandoor town and Tandoor of Waqarabad district, the representation and monetary approval from the government on behalf of Member of Assembly Tandoor Pilot Rohit Reddy is going on.

More for widening of road and construction of drains from Mauza Khawanjapur to William Moon School Saha Raha on Tandoor Road, Hyderabad by Government of Telangana. 5 Crore 20 Lakh Rs and Tandoor. For expansion of four-way road on Zaheerabad Road from Malik Center to Mauza Antaram and from this Mauza to Bypass Road and construction of drains on both sides. 15 crores In this regard, R&B Department, Government of Telangana has sanctioned Rs GO No. 237 has been released.

Remember that the current month May 16 Kohe for Tandoor on behalf of Telangana Govt 25 crores Rs were sanctioned and for this by the R&B Department in this regard GO No. 217 This amount will be used to complete the remaining construction works on both sides of the road from the bus stand at Tandoor, Mehboob Tathishahrah through Ambedkar Chowk, Indira Chowk, Shivaji Chowk to St. Marks High School on Gotapur Road towards Karnataka. Along with road construction, construction of footpaths, road dividers between roads, planting of various plants and painting and painting works are included.

Thus, the current month for the expansion of roads and other construction works in Tandoor 45 Crores 20 Lakhs Rs Member of Assembly Tandoor Pilot Rohit Reddy has expressed gratitude to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and State Minister R&B Prashant Reddy for approval and issuance of GOs.

On the other hand, Chief Minister KCR and Member of Assembly Pilot Rohit Reddy yesterday May 24 While meeting with his father Vithal Reddy, mother Kumodini Devi, member of Zilla Parishad and his brother Ritesh Reddy. June 7 Expressing his desire to participate in the housewarming ceremony of his modern house constructed in Kotandur, the Chief Minister handed over the invitation letter, on which the Chief Minister congratulated the member of assembly and his family members.

Later today MLA Tandoor Pilot Rohit Reddy along with State Education Minister Mrs. P. Sabita Indira Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister Irabli Dayakar Rao, Minority Welfare Minister Coppola Eshwar, Labor Minister Malareddy, R&B Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy and BRS party members. Meeting the parliament, members of the legislative council, members of the assembly, former ministers and party leaders, they wished to participate by handing over the invitations to the house full.

