An administrative ruling isolates the head of a group in Midelt

Mohamed Ait Hussein

Today, Thursday, the Administrative Court of Meknes dismissed the head of the Territorial Community Council, Ait Ben Yacoub (Midelt province), from the presidency and membership of the council, as well as his first deputy, from the duties of first deputy and council membership, with the provision of expedited enforcement.

Before proceeding with the dismissal procedure against El Hadj Fakoury, President of the Territorial Community Council, Ait Ben Yacoub, and his first deputy, Moulay Larbi Boulamine, by referring their file to the Administrative Court in Meknes, the governor of the Midelt region decided to suspend them from exercising their duties in the same communal council, based on the articles of Organizational Law 113.14 related to soil groups.

A committee of the General Inspectorate of Territorial Administration carried out an inspection mission in the same collective council, and detected a number of breaches in the administrative and financial management, which led to the arrest of those concerned and the referral of their file to the administrative judiciary.

An official source revealed that the Ministry of the Interior will refer the file of the dismissed president and his first deputy in the coming weeks to the attention of the judiciary in charge of money crimes, in order to be attributed to them based on the research carried out by a committee of the Ministry of Interior on the matter.