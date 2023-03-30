Home News An adult over the age of 94 would have been a victim of sexual abuse
The event would have occurred over the weekend while the woman was sleeping in her own home in Chimichagua, Cesar.

The case has generated commotion in the local community, and the authorities have ruled on it. Juan Daniel Parra, municipal representative, has highlighted that the institutions are providing support to the victim and her family, and that specialized care is being provided for this type of situation.

The alleged perpetrator, who was intoxicated at the time of the events, was detained but was released after a few hours.

The retention of the alleged perpetrator was carried out in order to fully identify him and provide the information to the family and the victim so that they could present the corresponding complaint. The Attorney General’s Office has already been informed of the case and has begun the investigation.

The victim was referred to the Inmaculada Concepción Hospital, where medical tests were carried out and he is receiving psychological support. The local community has expressed its rejection of this type of incident and it is hoped that justice will be done in this case.

