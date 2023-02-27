news-txt”>

A breakdown – a broken windscreen wiper on the Aeoitalia plane – left about twenty passengers on the ground who from Rome Fiumicino should have landed at 10.15 in Alghero. The company that was awarded the territorial continuity route canceled the flight and re-protected about twenty passengers on the aircraft which leaves Rome at 2.40 pm for the Corallo Riviera airport.

“It seems that the cancellation is due to a technical failure of the aircraft based in Rome. But if this company does not have a sufficient number of aircraft and mostly with a not exactly ‘young’ fleet, it would be advisable for it to fold – attacks the general secretary of Filt Cgil Sardinia, Arnaldo Boeddu – The Region must take action with the national government in such a way that if what happened today were to repeat itself, it lays the foundations and undertakes all the appropriate initiatives right now to obtain authorization and assign the service urgently to the Italian national airline”.

AEROITALIA, WE ALSO RELIABLE RESERVE PLANE IN OLBIA – “We have seven airplanes in the fleet and three, which tomorrow will become four, dedicated to territorial continuity over Alghero. This is established by ENAC and not by the CGIL if a company in Italy is reliable” Thus the CEO of Aeroitalia Gaetano Intrieri replies to the declaration of the secretary general Filt Cgil, Arnaldo Boeddu, on the cancellation of a flight on the Rome-Alghero route and announcing that he wanted to proceed through legal channels.

“We have re-protected the passengers with impressive operational punctuality, we are keeping an extra plane in Sardinia, in Olbia, for eventualities like today’s – he underlines – In the meantime, we were repairing the plane, since there is the second flight Alghero-Rome, Rome-Alghero after three hours, we re-protected them on that one and offered all passengers a free ticket without being obliged to do so.We also sent the reserve plane directly to Alghero so as not to delay subsequent flights , more reliability than this, how should an airline do? – asks Intrieri – And if it broke, what could we do? It’s not that these things don’t happen with other companies. That’s where the speculation lies”, he attacks emphasizing “the 100% punctuality on all 20 flights operated so far in territorial continuity”. Intrieri, finally, highlighting that CGIL and UIL, “did not sign the trade union agreement with us”, hopes that “the unions will take care of the 8,000 former Alitalia, former Air Italy and Blue Panorama workers who are out and about and also help those is hiring people in Sardinia”.