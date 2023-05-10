An affected rural point requires attention

Towards the southwest of the city, an interesting urban development is taking place that gives way to condominiums with several stages and the occasional house-estate. After passing through the works on Avenida Los Colibríes and a new food mall, on the left a panorama so fresh, green and calm opens up that no one would suspect that the city chaos is just a few minutes behind.

It is home to several species of birds, a gully with two worms in its beak is easily observed, while a baby iguana quickly crosses from one side of the road to the other. Likewise, it is easy to observe almost a kilometer ahead that the springs of water come down from the high parts.

So what happens there?

Exactly on the road to the village of Tres Puertas and after going through various notices indicating that the new Sabanitas housing project is nearby, you arrive at the place that Mr. Rubén Rojas describes as follows: “This is part of a birth natural and what a pity that the gentlemen of the Carder and the municipality of Pereira, do absolutely nothing, because the water already has a volume that prevents the pedestrian passage and interferes with the vehicular passage”.

This was a refreshing point where lovers of ecological walks stopped to recharge their batteries, but at some point someone modified the terrain, moved the pipe that served as a channel and left the problem. The peasants, who make long journeys on foot, are the most affected, which is why they had to devise a way to locate a board to cross, because trying to cross as usual, the water already exceeds ankle height. This improvised step becomes especially dangerous for the elderly and at night for those who do not know the case.

The call made by Mr. Rojas is to prevent the constant transit of vehicles to the aforementioned residential complexes and the school routes that pick up children to bring them to the English Lyceum from aggravating the problem. In addition, the citizen makes the observation of the fish that are in that place and a turtle that was sighted in days gone by.

those in charge of doing something

The complaint was brought to the attention of the Risaralda Autonomous Corporation (Carder), who diligently answered with the Complaints Team that they had no precedent in this case and that from what was observed in the video of Mr. Rojas, what can be seen is more of the cut of Diger or Secretariat of Infrastructure. In any case, they requested the exact location of the problem to make a next visit to the place.

With this response, the same video was sent to Alexander Galindo, director of Diger, asking if they were aware of the situation and although the message was seen, no response was received at press time and the same thing happened. with Secretary Milton Hurtado of Infrastructure.