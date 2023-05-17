an African mission to end the conflict – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive news in one click

kyiv and Moscow will soon receive an African mission for peace. The announcement was made on Tuesday by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa who said that the two protagonists had given their agreement.

This delegation will be made up of the Heads of State of Zambia, Senegal, Congo-Brazzaville, Uganda, Egypt, and South Africa. These countries were chosen to represent the different political positions regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The South African president has indicated that President Vladimir Putin and President Zelensky, with whom he was able to speak, agree to receive a mission from African Heads of State.

“I agreed with President Putin and President Zelensky to start preparing the engagements with. African Heads of State,” he said.

Note that the project has been under discussion for weeks. It experienced a boost this weekend, when the South African president met with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts.

Rachel Doubidji