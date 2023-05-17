Home » an African mission to end the conflict – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive news in one click
News

an African mission to end the conflict – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive news in one click

by admin
an African mission to end the conflict – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive news in one click

kyiv and Moscow will soon receive an African mission for peace. The announcement was made on Tuesday by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa who said that the two protagonists had given their agreement.

This delegation will be made up of the Heads of State of Zambia, Senegal, Congo-Brazzaville, Uganda, Egypt, and South Africa. These countries were chosen to represent the different political positions regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The South African president has indicated that President Vladimir Putin and President Zelensky, with whom he was able to speak, agree to receive a mission from African Heads of State.

“I agreed with President Putin and President Zelensky to start preparing the engagements with. African Heads of State,” he said.

Note that the project has been under discussion for weeks. It experienced a boost this weekend, when the South African president met with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts.

Rachel Doubidji

See also  Giuliano De Seta's father: "We are not interested in money, the drama is not measurable. We want the truth"

You may also like

“It looks alive!”. The hyper-realistic sculpture stops at...

Abakrim criticizes the “absence of accessibility” in Parliament

On the verge of a new increase in...

Mediterranean University – Articles

HERITAGE MONTH: NATIONAL HERITAGE AND PLASTIC ART AN...

Four out of ten Latinos suffer from stress,...

State retaliation on students. The fund against high...

“Please set up a court in Hwaseong” to...

They ask for prison for a man who...

Changsha has become a popular destination for cultural...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy