An African plan for a possible military intervention in Niger – Al-Ghad TV

Musa added, after a regional meeting in Abuja, that the bloc will not reveal to the coup plotters when and where the strike will be, and it is a decision that will be taken by the heads of state.

The delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) left Niger after presenting proposals to get out of the crisis to the putschists who announced the cessation of military cooperation with France.

Late Thursday evening, the military council announced the cancellation of several military agreements concluded with France, especially related to the stationing of the French battalion that participates in the fight against terrorism and extremist groups.

For its part, France commented today, Friday, on this decision, stressing that “only the legitimate authorities of Niger” are authorized to annul it.

“France recalls that the legal framework for its cooperation with Niger in the field of defense is based on agreements concluded with the legitimate Nigerien authorities,” the French Foreign Ministry said, adding that France “recognizes, like the entire international community, only” these authorities.

During the night, the delegation of the Economic Community of West African States headed by former Nigerian President Abdel Salam Abubakar Niamey left without meeting the head of the National Council for the Protection of the Country, General Abdel Rahman Tiane, nor the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. However, he met at the airport with a number of coup officials and discussed with them “the latest proposals to get out of the crisis” that were presented by ECOWAS, according to Al-Sahel newspaper.

ECOWAS imposed severe sanctions on Niamey and gave the putschists until Sunday to restore Bazoum to his post, under penalty of the use of “force”.

