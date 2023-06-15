An afternoon in Rio Seco

By: Augusto Aponte

I made these lines scared by the most aggressive heat that, in the history of the torrid zone, has been perceived.

I wrote them sweating under the light of a sun that set fire to even the coldest gaze of a heartless woman.

Motivated by the embarrassment that brews in the hell of Vallenato days, I went out to look for a miracle in the waters of the Badillo River. On my trip I was caught by the natural craving that a cold beer brings, those that when entering the throat hurt the forehead, drawing tears of joy with its fizzy freshness.

The fame of the cold in its waters and the flavor of the roasted goat that lives on the banks of the rivers that come down from the mountains, was the menu that the craving chose to put out the fire that was in the entire area of ​​Río Seco. That is the name of a region that honors the aridity of its lands and a river with a low flow.

This water and cultural pot is located on the slopes of the hills that border the historic Badillo region, and the foothills of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta. It is the most fertile Mesopotamia of all the northern Vallenato municipalities.

Traveling between tunas, cardones, puys and cañahuates, the heat painted the delights of the landscape. Meanwhile I drew in each of the curves of the beautiful road, the menu of a roast goat, and the natural pairing of it that made water in the rumor of my appetite and in an agonizing sensation of thirst.

From my lips to the last millimeter of my rumbling intestines, the feeling of hunger became popular at the hour that the clock said 30 minutes after 1 pm Breakfast had been wrapped up among the preparations for the trip.

Very close to the bridge over Rio Seco, the smoke made clouds in the environment and in the lights of a fire truck, which was cordoned off across the highway that leads to the beautiful beaches of the Badillo River at the height of La Vega arriba and the beautiful spa of La Mina.

That was the bitter landscape that completed the scandal in my voracious appetite.

So, sad and without asking questions, I grabbed my hunger with the firm decision to cook revenge, in other mountains of Badillenses.

I left shot from that place so dry, like the river that baptizes my letters today.

Thus, between hunger and anger, I decided to look for a beer, to calm the anguishing sensation of thirst and frustration.

As usual, in every town that is part of Vallenato folkloric rurality, it has a store and a table to play billiards. The hamlet settled on the banks of the Río Seco could not be the exception.

I approached a lonely store called

“The memories of her”, strategically located in the beards of that lonely billiards where a “pico” sounded with Choya and irony. In the singing of her two speakers, a tasty song was heard in which Diomedes Diaz said:

-“I’m going to set up a trend to sell beer”, and then the same broken-down device aired another song, as if to complete the irony in its magical realism: it was a work by Julio Baldeblánquez called, ‘Río seco’.

Then there were no doubts: the people, in their folkloric magic, proudly sang the letters of their name and advertised their best product: beer.

Arriving at the popular kiosk, I greeted and asked for something to eat in addition to a beer. I asked for cheese: there wasn’t any, I asked for bread: there wasn’t any, I asked for snacks: there wasn’t any, I asked for chewing gum: there wasn’t any, then I remembered a story I heard about Quinqui Molina.

El Quinqui was a folkloric character much loved by all Vallenatos.

It tells the profile of Efraín José Molina Pimienta, who would have arrived in Valledupar when he was 11 years old. The story of the trip that changed his life began when he left Riohacha (La Guajira) where he was born on July 26, 1930, to go to the house of a maternal aunt, and thus enjoy a long vacation in the city of the Holy Kings.

But he stayed forever. He never returned to his native Riohacha.

He died in the Valledupar of his loves, on May 23, 2014.

He loved these lands for being part of his family, folkloric and cultural roots. He was respected by his family: the Molinas; the same from Cocha, from Fredy, from Pavajeau and from all that dynasty that, with fame and appreciation, are part of the history served in the pot of the Guatapurí river.

According to the writing of the Spanish language, there is no fair and adequate meaning to refer to his famous “alias”. Because in the colloquial jargon of the Spanish language, the term “quinqui” means “person of marginal origin, who lives by committing small criminal acts”.

Those of us who knew him, neither the letters nor their meaning describe the nobility and heart of the great human being that was Efraín José Molina.

He was diaphanous, neat, full of virtues, where kindness was always his best epithet, as well as being a cultivator and bearer of the mischief that identifies the Vallenato oral tradition. He was a Mamagallista with a fine style, who wavered between acid and Creole. He was an excellent guitarist and singer. He was part of the most famous musical group in those times: The Malanga trio.

So as today’s young people say: —nothing to do— with that “Quinqui” from the Spanish slang and our Quinqui.

This character is the same one who took over criollismo in my story, during those years of social gatherings and partying at the house of the unforgettable Carmen Montero, the mother of Lilyan, Katia and Romoca. There I heard a story in the voice of Katia, in a night of Creole social gathering, full of magic and peasant flavor.

Katia Montero used to say with her mischievous and sweet voice, that on any given day for a December summer, when the sun turned on the morning light, Quinqui would walk his dawn and broken body, through the wild hamlet of Rio Seco.

In his bohemian routine, he always went out to visit and share the ravages of his late-night drunkenness, carrying a pernicious cost that was hidden in a tangled and ill-tempered verb.

He did it respecting curbs and stones mounted on his classic bicycle. That vehicle looked like when he was drunk he drove himself. The effects of alcohol gave our character more sanity and prudence than the lucidity of a careless and irreverent humor.

That morning, thirst and hunger decorated his humanity in a rurality run over by the hangover, and the ravages of a triphasic hangover. Alcohol, sleep and hunger sang a plea for a typical breakfast in a trio. Looking for a Badillera goat stew with cassava, the harshness of a hot sun made him change his craving. But Efraín José, could never find his longed-for delicacy. On that hungry pilgrimage, Quinqui came to a grocery store, which, in a precarious and dilapidated state, made the effect of hunger on his dawning humanity even more tragic.

There in the courtyard, under a leafy Mamon Cotoprix tree, was a boy lying in a canvas hammock and trolling.

El Quinqui knocked on the window and asked: “Who runs this business?” The boy jumped from the hammock and responding yelled: “Me! … and what are you looking for, friend? El Quinqui responded with a question: is there beer? -The boy yawning answered: -There isn’t.

Molina continued asking: Is there cheese? “There isn’t,” said the boy.

Pale with hunger, he insisted:

there is bread? Neither,’ said the shopkeeper again.

On the verge of suffering a syncope of hunger and anger, he reformulated his question saying: and panela? Less! The young man replied, scratching his head.

Desperate, Quinqui ended his interrogation by saying: “Well, what is the name of this store? The boy smiling and looking at the sky with ingenuity and mischief, replied: “My mother to send you”

Landing my smiling memory, I returned to the reality that brought me to Río Seco.

So I decided to return with a soul full of memories and an empty stomach to a hot Valledupar.

On my return, with the hunger on hold, I thought about the crisis that is raging in the economy of the Colombian peoples,

where “the fiao” is a lifestyle and a lifeline, for hunger and its tragedies.

I also thought about the financial diagnosis

that will show the famous “fiao” as the main culprit, in the bankruptcy of many Colombian shopkeepers.

The custom of that ancestral credit is protected by friendship, trust and honor. Where the most used and reliable phrase to deliver the product in the credit of the “fiao” is the famous: “My mom to send you.” That phrase softens and loosens any resentment in a distrustful shopkeeper.

In Quinqui’s time, credit cards were notebooks, notebooks, cardboard and even the walls that in their verbal silence hid behind the windows, the mysterious list of illustrious and even appreciated defaulters.

The report in the risk centers for “rogues and bad pay” was gossip and “an open secret” that leaked into the town “inadvertently wanting to.”

Well, finally, I was satisfied with the craving for an ice cold beer, back in “her memories”… and without the sad bitterness of fiao. I recommend you get a cash ticket because at the entrance to the store there is a sign that says: “The one who trusted died.”

