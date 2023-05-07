An agreement between the states of Khartoum and the Nile River regarding the primary certificate exams

Sudani Net:

Today, the Ministry of Education in River Nile State announced the start of registration for students coming from Khartoum State who wish to sit for the primary certificate exams for this year from examination centers in River Nile State, based on the directives of the Director General of the Ministry of Education in River Nile State, the designated minister and according to the agreement concluded with Director General of the Ministry of Education in Khartoum State in this regard.

The General Administration for Evaluation and Examinations in River Nile State has set a number of conditions for registration, which starts from the second of the current May until the fourth of it in all local schools in the State of the River Nile with lists (Form N / S / 2) with an explanation of the type of education (governmental – private) according to the conditions. next:

Writing the four names based on the reality (national number, birth or teething certificate, or passport).

– Registering students in the name of the school in which they would like to sit from the River Nile State in the (houses) style.

Showing the seat number in which the student sat for the trial exam in Khartoum state for the current year (2023) with the approved result.

Determine the current residence location in the Nile River state, with a statement (the locality, the administrative unit, and the city or village).

The student’s final result shall be withheld until an approved party is brought in from the state, locality, and school in which he was studying in Khartoum State.

The student’s guardian must write a declaration of his son or daughter’s desire to sit for the exams according to the aforementioned conditions.

Directors of general education departments in the localities must fill out the form prepared for each student coming from Khartoum state.

Mr. Jamal El-Din Bella Mahjoub, Director of the General Administration for Assessment and Examinations in River Nile State, stressed not to register or add the name of any new student from within River Nile State whose name was not included in the lists of school students that were approved with seat numbers.

He directed the directors of education and examination officers in the localities to fully and strictly adhere to the provisions of the application conditions and not to open the door for registration after the specified date.

