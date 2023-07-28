An alarmingly rapid increase in hepatitis in Balochistan

Quetta: In Balochistan, hepatitis is increasing at an alarming rate. The number of hepatitis patients is increasing in Balochistan. In Balochistan, the number of people affected by hepatitis i.e. black jaundice is increasing day by day and the overall rate of this deadly disease is about 5% while in some districts of the province this rate has reached 9%.

It can be estimated from the fact that during the screening of 4 lakh 51 thousand 317 people in the province under the Hepatitis Control Program, 21 thousand 593 people were found to be suffering from hepatitis, which is about 5% while the rate in different districts is is more

At present the rate of hepatitis B and C in Balochistan is 4 to 5 percent but we have some districts which we call high risk districts including Jafarabad and Sahabatpur in Nasirabad division where the rate is 8 to 9 percent.

According to medical experts, the main reason for the spread of hepatitis B and C is the use of used syringes, the use of contaminated medical and surgical instruments and the transfer of unscreened blood into the human body.

According to medical experts, the lack of awareness and awareness regarding hepatitis in the province as well as the lack of diagnosis and treatment facilities and other resources at the district level is a major challenge in preventing its spread.

