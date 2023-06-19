An alleged member of the Clan del Golfo dies in an operation

In development of the Ayacucho Plan, troops of the National Army together with the Colombian Air Force and the National Police, after sustaining a combat near the village of El Salto, in Montecristo, Bolívar, resulted in the death of an alleged member of the organized armed group Clan del Golfo and the capture of four subjects, in addition to the submission to justice of two more members who belong to this criminal structure.

In the midst of the armed confrontation, soldiers from the General Antonio Nariño No. 4 Mechanized Infantry Battalion seized two long weapons, two short weapons, four magazines, more than 120 cartridges of war, two radios and quartermaster material, which would be used to commit illegal activities in this sector of southern Bolívar.

Those captured and the seized material were made available to the competent authorities, who will continue with the prosecution process.

With this important result, the National Army, through the First Division, will maintain all its capabilities in order to provide future results to the GAO Clan del Golfo, in the same way, it will promote the well-being and tranquility of the inhabitants in the south of Bolívar .

